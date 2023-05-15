Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has seemingly been dealt a setback in his pursuit of a sporting director as talks with Brentford chief Lee Dykes stall.

What's the latest Spurs news?

After former transfer chief Fabio Paratici was forced to resign from his post, having lost his appeal against a 30-month worldwide ban from football, Spurs are without an out-and-out managing director.

The Lilywhites did appoint former City Football Group executive Scott Munn, who will commence work with the club in July, and he'll oversee all footballing operations.

However, it is believed past and present managerial candidates have held reservations over Tottenham's current structure, with both Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann apparently asking about their lack of a director in recent interviews (90min).

Taking this into account, it is imperative for Levy to hire a replacement for the departed Paratici as soon as possible, as reports suggest the Spurs chief is eager to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Talks have recently been held with Brentford chief Dykes, as well as 777 Global Partners employee Joahnnes Spors, with Benfica talent-spotter Rui Pedro Braz also apparently in the frame.

Now, as per a report by Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, it appears Levy is "beginning to look elsewhere" as talks with Dykes in particular take a turn.

Indeed, negotiations with the Bees chief are apparently "stalling", and Spurs are now moving on from the Premier League employee despite his credentials.

This comes as Levy pushes to appoint a new director before the end of the season, and it is believed that the Lilywhites are looking to fill this position before hiring a new manager to replace Antonio Conte.

Tottenham are apparently keen to appoint a new director so they can contribute in their search for Conte's successor, with the Italian parting company nearly two months ago.

Who should Spurs hire instead?

Dykes has done a brilliant job at Brentford, overseeing their player recruitment for the last three years - bringing in the likes of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo.

A good alternative could perhaps come in the form of Spors, who has worked in partnership with Genoa, Standard Liege, Red Star FC, Vasco da Gama and Melbourne as part of his recruitment role for 777 Global Partners.

The director is apparently of real interest to Tottenham after his exploits, but Levy would apparently only appoint him if he is "solely committed" to Spurs' sporting director position.