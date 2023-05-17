Julian Nagelsmann was thought to be open to joining Tottenham, but the club and chairman Daniel Levy won't consider him, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Nearly two months after parting ways with former boss Antonio Conte, the Lilywhites are stills searching for his permanent replacement as interim coach Ryan Mason sees out the Premier League campaign.

Chaos has engulfed Spurs in the last few months, with the club also searching for an out-and-out sporting director after ex-transfer chief Fabio Paratici was forced to resign.

The contract of star striker Harry Kane is also a prevalent issue as the England star and club legend is set to leave for free next summer as things stand, dealing a real worry to Levy and co over their prized asset.

Back to their manager search, it is arguably imperative they get someone in promptly, with time of the essence to give Spurs' prospective new boss time to work in pre-season whilst identifying transfer targets for the summer.

It is reported that the likes of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi all feature prominently in their thinking.

Nagelsmann, however, won't be contending for the Spurs job as things stand after a flurry of reports last week detailed that information.

Now, The Evening Standard and reliable reporter Dan Kilpatrick have shared some background, making a fairly interesting claim on the 35-year-old and his interest in the job.

Indeed, it is believed that Nagelsmann was actually "open" to joining Spurs, even if he did hold reservations over their lack of a sporting director.

Regardless, it is apparently still the case that he won't be interviewd, with the club and Levy not considering him for the role as things stand.

Who is Julian Nagelsmann?

Arguably standing out as Europe's most exciting young manager, as well as being a free agent, the decision not to pursue him is a real head-scratcher.

The "phenomenal" Nagelsmann has already won league titles at such a young age whilst encouraging an intense, high-pressing brand of football that has the potential to excite supporters.

Pep Guardiola tipped him to be a success as far back as his Hoffenheim days, with the Man City manager saying this on him back in 2018: