Tottenham will have to a £6 million compensation fee if they decide to appoint Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Overnight reports flooded in on Friday, detailing that former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is no longer a candidate to succeed Antonio Conte at Spurs.

Arguably a surprising development, especially since he is readily-available and one of Europe's most exciting young managers, it is now back to the drawing board for chairman Daniel Levy in his hunt for a new manager.

Nagelsmann and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, despite their credentials, will not be getting the Tottenham job going by recent reports as the latter coach also joins Chelsea.

Luckily for Levy, in terms of other managerial candidates, there is no shortage - with free agent and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique linked alongside the likes of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers (90min).

Slot, who is leading the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, has attracted praise and even comparisons to Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham have taken a keen interest, but according to The Mail and Mokbel, Spurs will have to pay a £6m compensation package to get him out of Feyenoord.

This is if they decide to go in the Dutchman's direction, with Slot also apparently seeking significant control and involvement in football directions, which he possesses at his current club.

What could Slot bring to Spurs?

Called a "maniac" manager by members of the press, the 44-year-old has also been called "Guardiola-like" by Football Oranje editor Michael Bell, who told i:

"His style is high-energy attacking football in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 with two deep lying midfielders and a reliance on wingers to create chances.“However, he also has the strongest defence in the Eredivisie this season. This is down to a relentless press to win the ball back. Slot is a Pep Guardiola-type more than a Jose Mourinho. He wants to entertain, he wants to attack."

Slot, according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, would also apparently "love" to coach Tottenham, with the reporter explaining to talkSPORT last month (via Leeds United News):