Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is personally ready to "promise" Arne Slot control over transfers and his coaching staff to get him over the line, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs are believed to be stepping up their chase for Antonio Conte's replacement, coming two months after the Italian's departure from north London.

The Lilywhites are said to have shortlisted a variety of managers for the head coaching role in recent weeks, with the likes of Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton), Celtic's Ange Postecoglou and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim making their way on to the shortlist (Evening Standard).

Tottenham are also believed to have held talks with former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique, though reports now claim that Feyenoord's Slot has entered pole position for the job.

There are even suggestions that his appointment could happen within the next week, coming as quite promising news for Spurs supporters who will remember the long, drawn out wait for Jose Mourinho's successor in 2021.

Chairman Levy is apparently determined to get Slot to N17, so much so that he is ready to concede on major factors in a bid to seal his hire.

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Levy is personally ready to "promise" Slot control over transfers and his coaching staff - as stated in the headline.

The Lilywhites chief is apparently set to "concede ground" on recruitment and staff, which has been the point of contention in negotiations so far.

Talks have apparently gone well so far and are believed to be at an advanced stage, and Levy's intentions to relinquish control over two key factors surely comes as great news for Slot.

Who is Arne Slot?

Fresh off the back of his first ever Eredivisie title, the 44-year-old could bring back an exciting brand of football, with journalist Marcel van der Kraan even calling him an "ultra-attacking" coach in the same vein as Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

"The best thing about Arne Slot is that he is probably the best attacking coach I have seen in the last 35-40 years at Feyenoord," said Van der Kraan to talkSPORT."He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time."He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

This come as a very promising statement for Spurs supporters who wish to see the return of fluid, attacking football at Hotspur Way.

Slot is also unlucky not to hold more silverware, having narrowly missed out on a UEFA Europa Conference League crown to Roma last year.