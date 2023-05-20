Tottenham have held "positive contacts" with Feyenoord coach Arne Slot who could beat other managers to the job, explains Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs are ever so slowly whittling down their long list of managerial candidates from the last fortnight, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann out of contention among others.

The likes of Vincent Kompany (Burnley) and Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso were also of interest to chairman Daniel Levy, but both managers have recently committed their long term futures.

The Lilywhites are rumoured to be targeting Sporting Lisbon's head coach Ruben Amorim, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Slot as a result - with Celtic's Ange Postecoglou also under real consideration.

Levy is reportedly stepping up his chase for a new manager with key meetings scheduled in the coming days, and as the summer transfer window approaches, this could be good news for Spurs supporters.

Going back to Slot, there has been an update on Spurs' strong links to the Dutchman courtesy of Sky reporter Di Marzio, who shared news on his personal website.

The transfer journalist claims "positive contacts" have been held with Feyenoord's coach, fresh off his first ever Eredivisie title win, and he's now a "serious candidate" who "could eventually beat the competition from the other profiles".

Not much is said after this revelation, but Di Marzio's update will be promising for sections of the Spurs fanbase who wish to see Slot succeed Antonio Conte.

Who is Arne Slot?

The Dutchman has been very impressive for Feyenoord, not only guiding them to a title win this season, but also nearly clinching a UEFA Europa Conference League title last year.

Slot narrowly lost out to Jose Mourinho's Roma but all the signs of an exciting, young and hungry tactician are certainly there.

Media members from his homeland, like Netherlands football journalist Marcel van der Kraan, are in no doubt over Slot's huge potential and attacking style.

The 44-year-old has drawn comparisons to Man City manager Pep Guardiola, with van der Kraan claiming to talkSPORT he imposes a similar style.

“He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time." “He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine."

Van der Kraan also branded Slot the "most exciting" manager he's seen in the last 10 years.