Tottenham Hotspur have seemingly missed out on another managerial target as journalist Ciro Venerato shares an update on the linked Luciano Spalletti.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy, nearly two months after deciding to mutually separate from Antonio Conte, are still hunting for his replacement at N17.

The north Londoners have been targeting a plethora of managerial candidates for the role, including the likes of Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter have also been sporadically linked with the vacant post.

The aforementioned candidates are all still possibilities for Spurs as things stand, but there are a few names completely out of the running.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Spurs supporters have missed out on the potential appointment of former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, who is believed to be out of contention as things stand.

Tottenham are also unlikely to see Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso walk through the doors at N17, with the Spaniard declaring his intention to remain where he is.

Now, as per Italian reporter Venerato, speaking on La Domenica Sportiva (via Napoli Calcio Live), it appears Spurs have missed out on another managerial target.

Napoli boss Spalletti, who has been linked with taking the Spurs job, has apparently decided to remain with the Serie A champions and sign a new deal - where he will earn four million euros-per-season.

The 64-year-old apparently "won't be flying to London" and it's "no Tottenham", with Spalletti ultimately making the call to stay in Naples and build upon their success.

This comes after Tottenham's "strong interest" as Levy may now have to go back to the drawing board.

Who is Luciano Spalletti?

Called an "elite" football coach by members of the media, Spalletti's record at Napoli is a great one, but the tactician also boasts silverware at other clubs.

Spalletti has won trophies across spells with Roma in Italy and Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia, all while deploying an exciting brand of football.

The 4-3-3 attacking manager has made Napoli a goalscoring machine this season, with the Campanians scoring more Italian top flight goals than other side in the division.

Appointed in 2021, Spalletti has averaged a very impressive 2.10 points per match over 93 games, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola averaging just over that at 2.34 (Transfermarkt).