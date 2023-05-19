Tottenham Hotspur chiefs have been left "hugely impressed" by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as they now open talks, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy are reportedly winding down their shortlist of managerial candidates in north London, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann now out of contention.

The heavily linked Xabi Alonso, who has done a brilliant job at Bayer Leverkusen, has also confirmed his intention to remain in Germany next season - ruling out a prospective move to Spurs.

As the summer window slowly approaches, Tottenham must step up their chase for Antonio Conte's replacement, so he has time to undergo a full pre-season and identify transfer targets.

Of the names still contending, it is believed that Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is a firm target, with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Slot all featuring prominently.

Celtic's Ange Postecoglou is also viewed as a candidate, according to reliable reports, but it appears Slot is entering pole position.

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Spurs have now opened talks to appoint the Dutchman, coming after the Tottenham hierarchy were left "hugely impressed" by him after holding an interview.

Spurs are apparently very confident that he is the right choice and want to make a managerial appointment next week as they increase the intensity of their search.

Talks are apparently progressing very well and, perhaps most intruigingly, there is a "willingness from both parties to complete a deal".

What could Slot bring to Spurs?

The former AZ Alkmaar boss has just won his first ever league title, guiding Feyenoord to the 2022/2023 Eredivisie title.

Slot's reputation as an exceptional manager is growing rapidly, with some circles even drawing comparisons to Man United boss Erik ten Hag.

Former AZ star Alireza Jahanbakhsh, speaking in an interview with The Athletic, called Slot “one of the best managers" he'd ever seen during their time together.

Meanwhile, Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan seems to believe his attacking style is reminiscent of Man City boss Pep Guardiola.