Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas has now frozen summer signings amid worries Tottenham Hotspur could steal manager Ruben Amorim.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The clock is ticking for chairman Daniel Levy and Spurs to confirm a permanent managerial appointment and Antonio Conte's successor, with the Italian departing well over a month ago.

Conte's scathing rant to the media will go down in infamy after he took aim at the Spurs squad, Levy himself and Tottenham's very culture - a real come down from the early promise of his reign.

It's back to the drawing board for Spurs, who are also without a sporting director after Fabio Paratici was forced to resign from his post - making this summer an absolutely crucial one as unrest grows and fans protest the ownership of ENIC.

In terms of who could replace Conte at N17, there has been no shortage of big names linked, with free agent managers Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique standing out as the most prestigious contenders.

Both men are readily-available after leaving Bayern Munich and the Spain national team respectively, meanwhile the likes of Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen) and Amorim are also said to be attracting interest.

The latter manager has thoroughly impressed at Sporting in recent years, arguably marking himself out as one of Europe's most exciting young managers.

The 38-year-old is a target for Spurs as a result, with Portuguese newspaper Record sharing the latest on his future.

According to their information, as relayed by Sport Witness, their club president Varandas is fearful Amorim could depart and potentially join Spurs this summer.

He has apparently taken action and measures behind-the-scenes until his future is resolved - namely by freezing all transfer activity until there is more clarity over Amorim.

Tottenham are listed as the main candidates to appoint him, but could even face some competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain for his services.

What could Amorim bring to Spurs?

The former SC Braga boss has turned heads, winning five major trophies across spells at both Sporting and Braga despite his young age.

Amorim's clinched Sporting's first league title in nearly 20 years back during the 2020/2021 season, leading to admiration from some of world football's most elite counterparts.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, for instance, even called the Portuguese "one of the best" right now in a recent press conference.

Amorim also already has a "close" relationship with Spurs defender Pedro Porro from their time in the Primeira Liga together.