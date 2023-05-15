Tim Sherwood has heaped praise on Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi amid reports that Tottenham Hotspur could appoint him to replace Antonio Conte.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs are still well and truly on the look out for a new permanent head coach after Conte's departure, which was nearly two months ago, but there is still no sign of an official appointment.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is also now out of the running after a flurry of surprise reports last Friday, with The Athletic since detailing a shorter list of candidates for the job.

As per journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke, writing for the outlet, it is believed that those in contention to succeed Conte are now Arne Slot, Roberto De Zerbi, Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim.

Tottenham have also been repeatedly linked with the Seagulls boss before this update, with reports as far back as Conte's tenure suggesting he has been a manager of real interest to Levy.

It appears De Zerbi is well in contention to become the next Spurs boss, with Sherwood, speaking on Sky Sports (via Football Daily), absolutely raving over the 43-year-old.

He endorsed the Italian, who recently oversaw a brilliant 3-0 win against Arsenal to all-but end their hopes of sealing the Premier League title.

“I think he’s incredible. I think the way he plays progressive football. Potter did brilliantly at Brighton. But this guy’s more progressive. I think he’s more interesting to watch. And I think the Tottenham fans would appreciate that."

What could De Zerbi bring to Spurs?

Man City boss Pep Guardiola tipped De Zerbi to be a success as far back as October, tipping his impact to be "massive", with the former Sassuolo boss now seriously contending for a Europa League place.

“His impact will be massive in the future," explained Guardiola to the press.“He plays a different way to Italy, the clubs and national team. His Sassuolo was an example, no matter the quality or investment, if you believe in something 100%, the way your team plays, you can do it.”

De Zerbi could be about to guide Brighton to their highest ever finish in the Premier League, with Graham Potter's previous record of ninth looking well and truly beaten.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is another elite manager to have praised the work of his counterpart, branding De Zerbi "incredible" for his job at the Amex this season.