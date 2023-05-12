Tottenham and Daniel Levy have seemingly been dealt a managerial blow as Bayer Leverkusen CEO Simon Rolfes makes a statement on Xabi Alonso.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The Lilywhites are thought to be targeting a plethora of candidates to succeed Antonio Conte, who departed nearly two months ago, and there are some big names in the frame.

Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, both free agents after leaving their most recent sides, arguably stand out as some of the most prestigious contenders.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord's Arne Slot, Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter have also been linked with moves to N17.

Tottenham held an interest in Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, but the Belgian recently put pen to paper on a new deal at Turf Moor, ending all hopes of Spurs appointing him this summer.

Alonso is a fairly new coach to be mentioned as a possible Tottenham candidate, with reports last week claiming that he is actually one of the top choices.

The Liverpool and Real Madrid legend is a big name from his playing career, having also won a World Cup with Spain, not to mention back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

In terms of his managerial career, Alonso has been praised for transforming the fortunes of Leverkusen since his appointment, with the Bundesliga side contending for Europe.

In a blow for Levy and Spurs, it appears he may not be on the move.

Leverkusen CEO Rolfes, in an interview with TUTTOmercatoWEB, says Alonso is happy where he is and remains 100% committed to the project.

He explained:

"He has a contract with us, he is happy, he likes working here, he has a good team to develop. Even in the last press conference he said that he is 100% here with his head".

Who should Spurs appoint instead?

In light of the official's message, Spurs should undoubtedly keep up their pursuit of former Bayern boss Nagelsmann, who has been billed as a top target.

There are reports suggesting the 35-year-old is interested in replacing Conte, too, and with no club standing in Tottenham's way, he could be an excellent potential appointment.

Nagelsmann boasts league titles already despite his tender age, not to mention he deploys an exciting brand of intense, high-pressing football which could excite Spurs supporters.

He has been called a "phenomenal" tactical innovator by sections of the media and we believe Levy should make a considerable effort to get him to Tottenham.