Tottenham Hotspur manager target Vincent Kompany has apparently made a promise to his Burnley staff as chairman Daniel Levy eyes a move.

What's the latest on Kompany to Spurs?

The Belgian has been one of the success stories of this Championship season, with his Clarets side sealing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

On Tuesday night, Burnley put the cherry on top of what has been a phenomenal campaign - sealing their status as second tier champions after an away win against Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Kompany has apparently impressed Spurs chiefs enough to make his way on to Levy's managerial shortlist, joining the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Arne Slot and Ange Postecoglou as names under consideration in north London.

Fabrizio Romano recently backed Tottenham's interest in the Man City legend who Pep Guardiola even tipped to one day take the Etihad hot seat after his departure.

Kompany's stock as a manager has well and truly risen after a head-turning 2022/2023 season, with London rivals Chelsea even once considering him to replace Graham Potter.

However, according to a recent report by The Sun, Spurs may have been thwarted in their attempts to land Kompany - who they bill as Levy's 'top target'.

Indeed, as per their information, the former Anderlecht boss has apparently told staff members he is remaining at Turf Moor. Burnley chiefs have also promised to back their manager in the transfer market, despite a recent embargo.

As of now, Ryan Mason has been placed in temporary charge of Spurs until the end of the season, coming after Levy relieved former interim boss Cristian Stellini of his duties in the wake of Tottenham's 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle.

Which manager should Spurs push for?

In light of this claim, it appears Tottenham may have to make a serious attempt to persuade Nagelsmann into joining, with reports suggesting Levy is set to do just that.

Potentially missing out on Kompany could be a bitter one to take for Spurs supporters considering he is arguably one of Europe's most exciting young managers right now - having been called 'incredible' by Guardiola.

Another good alternative to Kompany could be Slot, who has excelled at Feyenoord this season whilst being praised for his 'ultra-attacking' managerial style.

The 44-year-old would also apparently be keen to manage Tottenham, so that is perhaps something Levy should explore.