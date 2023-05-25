Tottenham "could jump at the chance" to sign Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas from parent club Paris-Saint Germain, according to reports.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy's first priority is the appointment of a new manager to replace the departed Antonio Conte, with the north Londoners having been dealt a real blow in that regard.

Previous top target Arne Slot has now declared his intentions to remain at Feyenoord for next season, coming as a blow to Spurs who must now return to the drawing board.

Tottenham could apparently move for the likes of Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim, Ange Postecoglou, Thomas Frank, Marco Silva, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter as alternatives to the Dutchman.

Amidst this chaos, and their quest to appoint a new sporting director, reports haven't stopped linking Spurs to transfer targets ahead of the looming summer window.

Long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could depart, with claims suggesting he has received jaw-dropping offers from Saudi Arabia to leave a year before his contracr expiry.

Spurs must source a replacement for the Frenchman, and one man who could fit the bill is PSG keeper Navas, who is currently on a six-month loan at Forest.

According to Foot Mercato, the Lilywhites are one of many Premier League sides who could make a move for the £198,000-per-week shot-stopper next month.

Indeed, Spurs could apparently "jump at the chance" to sign him, with Chelsea, Leicester and Brentford in the mix as well.

Navas' future, according to this report, is destined to be away from the Parc des Princes, and Levy is actively looking for a new goalkeeper - making this a potential one to watch.

Who is Keylor Navas?

The 36-year-old is a legend of his homeland, amassing over 100 caps for Costa Rica and appearing for them in major tournaments like the World Cup.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has also heralded Navas in recent seasons, once calling him a "great goalkeeper" and "one of the best".