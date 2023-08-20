With the summer transfer window nearing its end, Tottenham Hotspur could yet welcome more reinforcements, especially after the exit of star man Harry Kane.

So far in the current window, the North London side have welcomed eight reinforcements in total, with the likes of James Maddison, and Manor Solomon making the switch.

Now, they have reportedly turned their attention to strengthening their attack even further.

What's the latest on Ernest Nuamah to Tottenham Hotspur?

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Spurs are very keen admirers of Nordsjaelland winger Ernest Nuamah, but face competition for the 19-year-old from West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Burnley, with the Hammers reportedly placing a bid.

With that said, if the North London club do want to welcome the young winger to the club this summer, they may need to act fast, and potentially match West Ham's offer before the end of the window.

The last thing that Spurs will want to do is miss out on a potential future star to their London rivals. From Nuamah's perspective, he seemingly has the world at his feet, and could face an important decision in the next week or so. It's certainly one to keep an eye on.

Should Tottenham Hotspur sign Ernest Nuamah?

Welcoming a young winger who appears to have the potential to go on to achieve great things could represent a superb piece of business for Spurs, who would have the added bonus of beating West Ham to his signature.

Of course, game-time may be difficult to come by for Nuamah, but learning from the likes of Heung-min Son could be a crucial stage in his development as a player.

The left-footed attacker has already left many impressed with his performances at Nordsjaelland, earning deserved praise, including from manager Flemming Pederson, who said, via Breaking The Lines:

"Ernest is first and foremost a dribbler. He is incredibly fast, has a huge acceleration, and a good agility. He is primarily left-footed, but can also use the right. He is a great individualist with tremendous power, who has great potential to also become a skilled team player."

With that said, everything is pointing towards a player who has the ability to star for a side such as Spurs on the biggest stage.

If the Lilywhites managed to fend off interest from elsewhere to secure the services of Nuamah prior to the end of the summer transfer window, they may see it as a solid coup.

Spurs, of course, have a long way to go under Ange Postecoglou, but have shown plenty of signs of turning it a side to watch out for in England's top flight.

The former Celtic boss started his reign with an end-to-end 2-2 draw against Brentford, in a game that showed both the strengths and weaknesses of his new side. Spurs were then at their best against Manchester United, defeating the Red Devils 2-0 in comfortable fashion.

The North London side will now hope to use the result as a foundation for success in the coming campaign, with or without any further reinforcements in the remainder of the summer window.