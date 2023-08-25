Tottenham Hotspur have had "positive contacts" with Gent striker Gift Orban, and Fabrizio Romano has shared another forward who is appreciated by Spurs.

Are Spurs signing Gift Orban?

A new striker appears to be high up on the agenda for Ange Postecoglou following the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Alongside a new arrival in the final third, another defensive addition is also of interest, as per Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, so it could be a busy end to the window for Daniel Levy and co.

“Yeah, I think Spurs could have a busy final week. I still think maybe two – I think three is probably pushing it.

“I know they would still like another defender and a forward, whether that’s a winger/forward, like I’ve said throughout the months, you don’t replace Harry Kane like for like and I don’t think Ange Postecoglou has any intention of replacing Harry Kane like for like as you simply can’t.”

A number of attackers have been linked with a move to Tottenham, including Orban. Reports have suggested that Spurs chiefs have been blown away by the Nigeria international's "huge potential" and the club feel he could be "key" to replacing Kane's goals.

Recent updates have claimed that Gent are ready to demand a Belgian record fee for the striker between £30m-£40m, with Fulham another side who are keen after losing Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Romano was talking to Give Me Sport regarding Spurs and their search for an attacker in a story shared on Thursday. The transfer expert claimed that there have been "positive contacts" with Orban, whereas Lille’s Jonathan David is another who is appreciated in north London. However, he added that no official bids have been made as yet for either player.

“Yes, both players are appreciated, but for both players at the moment, while we're speaking, there is still no concrete negotiation.

“For Orban, they had some contacts on the player’s side. They pursued the player and had positive contacts because Orban is keen on a potential move to Premier League football and an important club like Tottenham. But, at the moment, there is still no official bid.”

Who is Tottenham target Gift Orban?

Orban is just 21 years of age and is primarily a centre-forward who can also play on the wing. He only made the move to Gent back in January but has caught the eye since then which has resulted in his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing from €1m to a career-high €20m.

During his time in Belgium, Orban has scored an impressive 26 goals in 28 games, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig waxing lyrical over the forward. He described the Nigerian as a “goal poacher - very strong for a player of his size - electric pace & acceleration - agile with a natural flair and superb finisher capable on both feet”.

Therefore, with Spurs seemingly entering a new era under Postecoglou, bringing in someone like Orban could be a wise move both in the short and long run as they look to replace the quality of Kane.