Tottenham Hotspur may yet welcome reinforcements as the Premier League games continue to come thick and fast and the summer transfer window edges closer and closer to slamming shut.

The Lilywhites have, of course, bid farewell to star striker Harry Kane recently, and will no doubt be seeking replacements, but that has not stopped their pursuit of a central defender. And, now, a new target has reportedly emerged.

Do Tottenam want to sign Montassar Talbi?

As per Sacha Tavolieri, via Josh Hughes, Spurs are interested in signing Lorient defender Montassar Talbi this summer, before the transfer window slams shut.

The Tunisia international, who appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation, impressed at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, before enjoying a solid second half of the season with Lorient in Ligue 1, as they finished 10th.

After performing on the big stage, Talbi may just hope to make it a consistent thing, especially given the reported interest from Spurs this summer.

After receiving a boost in funds thanks to Kane's departure to Bayern Munich for a reported £86m, the North London club certainly have a lot to think about in the remainder of the transfer window, in what could be a crucial week or so for the rest of their season.

Should Tottenham sign Montassar Talbi?

Whilst Talbi may not come straight into Ange Postecoglou's starting line-up, he would, at the very least, offer solid depth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And that could be key when the fixtures begin to pile up midway through the campaign.

Statistically speaking, as per FBref, although the Lorient defender made fewer progressive passes per 90 than Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven last season, he enjoyed a better pass completion rate, made more blocks, and made more clearances than the Lilywhites' current options.

So, it could be said that when Spurs are up against the likes of Manchester City, and are forced to sit deeper, Talbi could be an ideal option to turn to.

The Tunisia international is far more robust than Van de Ven, and would, therefore, help Spurs to soak up any pressure against the best teams in the league. Spurs have endured a mixed spell to start the season, with their opening day 2-2 draw against Brentford showing their strength in attack, as well as their vulnerabilities at the other end.

We got our first real glimpse at what Postecoglou wants to build at Spurs in his second game in charge, meanwhile, when his side brushed Manchester United aside 2-0.

There's still a long way to go, but the former Celtic boss has certainly made a good start in winning over the fans in North London.

Despite the victory over Manchester United, Spurs could still do with more reinforcements before the window slams shut, especially after Kane's exit.

If they can replace their star striker, whilst also welcoming another central defender, in the form of Talbi, then Spurs can consider the summer transfer window a large success, overall.

As the season goes on, the Lilywhites may well be one of the most interesting sides to keep an eye on in the Premier League, with a move for Talbi seemingly one to watch.