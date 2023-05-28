Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been praised after he became the first player ever to score 30-plus goals in two separate 38-game Premier League seasons.

Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs signed off what was a regrettable 2022/2023 campaign in style, putting the now-relegated Leeds United to the sword at Elland Road this afternoon.

Goals from Harry Kane (2), Pedro Porro and a dazzling final farewell strike from Lucas Moura sealed a routine win for the north Londoners - and on Ryan Mason's final game in interim charge of the side.

Former Man City winger Jack Harrison briefly got Leeds back into the game, making it 2-1 for a period mid-way through the second half, but just moments later, Kane cemented Leeds' Championship fate with his second.

The 29-year-old curled a lovely finish past Joel Robles, but as much as the goal broke Leeds hearts everywhere, it was also a top flight milestone.

Kane's effort makes him the only player in Premier League history to score 30-plus goals in two seperate campaigns, with members of the media heaping praise on him for the achievement.

PA Sports reporter George Sessions branded the forward bigger than Spurs, while news aggregator Tottenham Tiers called Kane simply incredible.

Meanwhile, BBC Anaylst Statman Dave said he "can't be stopped" with talkSPORT weighing in with an "elite" tag.

Who is Harry Kane?

Kane's record-breaking performance today will only heighten his reputation heading into the summer transfer window, with the likes of Man United and Chelsea thought to be eyeing a move.

The Three Lions ace will be one of the hot topics, especially with just one year remaining on his deal, and he has been a star player for years.

Tying him down to fresh terms will be imperative for Daniel Levy and Spurs as he is arguably irreplaceable.