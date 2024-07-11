Tottenham are now prepared to take a £22 million loss by selling one high-earning member of Ange Postecoglou's squad at a cut-price this summer.

Players who could still be sold by Spurs

Joe Rodon is the latest player to depart Spurs after Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic and Tanguy Ndombele all left north London before the Welshman, following the cancellation or expiry of their contracts.

Tanganga has joined Millwall on a Bosman deal after spending 2023/2024 on loan at The Den, while both Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic continue their stays at Bayern Munich and Hadjuk Split respectively.

After Spurs mutually agreed to terminate Ndombele's deal, five years after they signed him for a club-record fee from Lyon, the Frenchman has now put pen to paper on a move back to his homeland with OGC Nice.

Rodon, meanwhile, re-joined Leeds to the tune of £10 million with English sensation Archie Gray heading the other way for £40 million (Fabrizio Romano). The centre-back was out of favour under Postecoglou, but his terrific form at Elland Road last season gave Daniel Levy leverage in negotiating a move for Gray.

Archie Gray's stats for Leeds United in all competitions last season Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 52 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Minutes played 4,273

More players are expected to follow the aforementioned crop out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium exit door. Indeed, AC Milan remain in talks with Tottenham over a deal for Emerson Royal, who wants a San Siro move with personal terms verbally agreed.

Bryan Gil, Djed Spence, Giovani Lo Celso, Troy Parrott, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Manor Solomon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are other players who could be sold by Tottenham this summer, but the trick for Levy is finding a suitable buyer.

Another player who appears destined to leave in the coming weeks is left-back Sergio Reguilon. The Spaniard spent last season on two half-season loan spells at Man United and Brentford, with reports suggesting Reguilon is set to leave Tottenham amid interest from Erik ten Hag and other suitors.

Tottenham ready to accept cut-price Sergio Reguilon bid

According to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, Tottenham are now ready to take a £22 million loss on Reguilon by accepting cut-price bids as low as £10 million.

They originally signed the 27-year-old for around £32 million from Sevilla in 2020, including add-ons, but would green-light his exit for £10m as they seek to get Reguilon's £120,000-per-week wages off the books.

This could be an enticing draw for interested parties like United, and given Reguilon's contract has just one year left to run, it appears Levy has little choice but to make him available at a discounted rate.