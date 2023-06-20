With Tottenham Hotspur having ended their protracted manager search following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou, the major talking point at N17 remains the future of free-scoring talisman, Harry Kane.

The England skipper - who bagged 30 league goals last season - is yet to commit himself to the Lilywhites with just 12 months left to run on his current deal, having been the subject of notable interest from the likes of Manchester United in recent months.

While Spurs are believed to be adamant that the 29-year-old that is not for sale despite that expiring contract, it remains to be seen if Kane will still be at the club in the long term, amid the prospect of deparing on a free transfer next summer.

That fact may ensure that Postecoglou and co will need to plan ahead and lineup a suitable successor to the 280-goal monster in the near future, with The Sun recent reporting that the north Londoners have been offered the chance to sign Benfica's £80m-rated marksman, Goncalo Ramos.

Should Tottenham sign Goncalo Ramos?

The Premier League outfit should no doubt jump at the opportunity to potentially snap up the Portuguese machine, with Ramos having been in sensational form of late, scoring 27 goals in all competitions in 2022/23.

While still in the early knockings of his senior career, the 21-year-old - who has been hailed as the "next [Karim] Benzema" by former youth coach Joao Fonseca - has made a strong impression over the past year or so, having notably bagged a hat-trick for his country at the World Cup back in December.

That stellar form both domestically and at international level has shown that the Olhao native is a truly clinical asset when leading the line, ensuring that he could potentially be the next reliable goalscoring presence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the heir to Kane.

A further benefit of Ramos' arrival would be his creative quality, with the promising forward having also chipped in with 12 assists last season as a marker of his all-round ability when leading the line, with that trait also shared by Kane, who has recorded 64 assists throughout his time at Spurs.

With the latter man also set to turn 30 later this summer, there will come a time in the near future when a replacement will need to be found - even if he does sign a new deal - with Ramos therefore seemingly a dream candidate for Postecoglou and co.

Eventually having to replace Kane will be a hard ask for Spurs over the coming years, although the Benfica ace - who has "all the conditions to play in the Premier League" according to compatriot Bruno Fernandes - would certainly be a worthy option.