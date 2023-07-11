Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among the clubs who are showing an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward, Randal Kolo Muani, with questions marks still lingering regarding Harry Kane's long-term future at N17.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

With rumours rife that Bayern Munich are desperate to try and sign the England skipper - having lodged a £70m offer for the 29-year-old this week - it looks as if Spurs could, ironically, look to the Bundesliga to find a possible replacement for their record goalscorer.

That's according to the Independent's Miguel Delaney, with the transfer insider revealing that the Lilywhites - alongside both Bayern and Manchester United - have 'seriously looked' at Kolo Muani, albeit with Paris Saint-Germain currently the frontrunners in the battle to land the 24-year-old.

As per the report, the nine-cap France international - who was linked with a move to north London back in the winter window - could be available for a fee of around £80m, despite having a previous price tag of closer to £100m.

How many goals has Randal Kolo Muani scored?

If Ange Postecoglou and co are forced to find a suitable successor to Kane then they should simply look no further than the Frankfurt ace, with the World Cup finalist arguably the "complete" package, as hailed by compatriot, Kylian Mbappe.

While hardly prolific during his time at former club, Nantes - where the 6 foot 2 whiz scored 23 goals in 87 games for the then-Ligue 1 side - the Bondy-born marksman has come alive since sealing a move to Germany a year ago, having racked up 40 goal involvements in just 46 games in all competitions last term.

That included a stellar haul of 15 goals and 14 assists in 32 Bundesliga outings for the 2022 Europa League winners, with Kolo Muani evidently proving himself as a player who can offer a clinical presence himself through the middle, as well as being up to bring others into play with his creative instincts.

That dual role as both a goal-getter and provider is one which Kane has taken on so impressively for Spurs in recent times, with the 280-goal machine memorably finishing atop the charts for both goals (23) and assists (14) in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign.

The manner in which they are able to hurt the opposition does appear somewhat different it must be said, however, with Kane's creative talents seeing him rank in the top 4% among his European peers for progressive passes, while Kolo Muani is far more effective as a ball carrier, as he ranks in the top 7% for progressive carries and the top 5% for successful take-ons.

That dynamic quality has ensured that the Frenchman is the type of player who "annoys" defenders and is "really hard to defend" against, according to international colleague, Ibrahima Konate, hence why a raft of Europe's top clubs are looking his way at present.

Of course, there will be few at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium who will be relishing the prospect of losing Kane any time soon such has been his remarkable consistency over the last decade or so, although if Postecoglou is forced to find a worthy heir to the Three Lions star, then there may be few better options than that of Kolo Muani.

While there may be fears that the latter man is a mere flash in the pan, with last season having been a real breakout campaign, such a move looks like it could be a gamble worth taking for the Lilywhites.