It's fair to say Tottenham Hotspur had an up-and-down transfer window this summer, the exit of Spurs legend Harry Kane a bitter pill to swallow but an expected departure all the same - their synonymous club icon leaving for pastures new in Germany with Bayern Munich.

But, with new head coach Ange Postecoglou at the helm, there's a new lease of life running through Tottenham's veins helped by bringing exciting additions into the building that have helped Spurs' fans mend their broken hearts surrounding Kane leaving.

James Maddison has been the pick of the bunch arguably from the fresh blood added to Spurs in the off-season, already notching up three goals and five assists for his new employers in ten matches after leaving recently relegated Leicester City.

Other stars include Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie, both technically on the books at Tottenham last campaign but they feel like new additions to the group with how their importance has been amplified in Postecoglou's new-look side - Udogie even winning senior Italy caps off the back of his two assists in the Premier League to date.

Even with Tottenham's electric start to this top-flight campaign - Spurs currently occupying top spot in the division - Postecoglou has an exciting talent firmly in his sights in Sacha Boey with this potential transfer in January likely making Porro sweat about his cemented spot in the team.

Are Tottenham interested in Sacha Boey?

Known to English football fans for his recent exploits versus Manchester United in the Champions League, the Galatasaray full-back has no doubt caught the attention of late, with Tottenham one of many clubs now seemingly in for the 23-year-old.

According to reports in Turkey, Spurs are after the French right-back, with the potential for club scouts to go out to Istanbul and keep close tabs on the expansive defender in the weeks to come.

Valued at just £9m, according to CIES Football Observatory, and praised for his "warrior" like attributes per Turkish football journalist Kaya Temel, he could be a real steal for the north Londoners.

How has Sacha Boey performed this season?

Boey has been everpresent for his current employers this season, not missing a single minute of football in any competition remarkably.

The attack-minded full-back comically nutmegged Marcus Rashford in Galatasaray's memorable 3-2 win at Old Trafford, with journalist Furkan Bozoglu writing that the defender had "made fun of Rashford" with that moment of genius.

It wasn't just that moment alone that saw Boey catch the eye, however, as the 5 foot 10 ace also provided two key passes and won eight total duels up against the United winger, with the latter man ultimately being withdrawn after 68 minutes after failing to get the better of the Tottenham target.

The former Rennes ace had performed even better in the Turkish side's first Group A contest versus FC Copenhagen - scoring in the 86th minute at Rams Park to kickstart a similar comeback, the current Süper Lig champions drawing 2-2 with a leveller at the death after Boey's goal.

In his last 30 domestic games, the France U21 international has averaged a commendable 7.18 average match rating, as per Sofascore - his highest rating so far this season coming against İstanbulspor, Boey winning six of his ten ground duels as his team narrowly won 1-0.

The Montreuil native could give Tottenham some added grit and determination if Postecoglou was to bring him into the squad he's forming at Spurs.

On top of that, he could be another expansive, direct wing-back who can contribute going forward - with the arrival of such a promising talent likely to be a cause for concern for that man Porro, who currently resides in the right-back berth at N17.

Tottenham would also be an attractive club for Boey to join right now if he were to relocate from Turkey, the new-look Spurs are currently in their groove, top of the Premier League table and winning plaudits for fast-paced, fun-to-watch football week in, week out