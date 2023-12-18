Tottenham Hotspur have received an enquiry to ask whether they would be willing to sell one of their loan players permanently in January, according to a reliable journalist.

Tottenham ins and outs

The Lilywhites sanctioned the sales of nine players during the previous transfer window, with four of those being on a permanent basis, while the remaining five were sent out on loan for the rest of the season in order to increase either their experience and game time or simply their price tag.

Permanent Exits Loan Moves Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) Djed Spence (Leeds United) Harry Winks (Leicester City) Tanguy Ndombele (Galatasaray) Davinson Sanchez (Galatasaray) Sergio Reguilon (Manchester United) Lucas Moura (Sao Paulo) Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Japhet Tanganga (FC Augsburg)

Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou also have Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Hugo Lloris and Brandon Austin who will have all reached the expiration of their deals upon the conclusion of the campaign, so they could additionally soon be heading for the exit door (Tottenham contracts).

Back in 2020, Sergio Reguilon first put pen to paper in the capital from Real Madrid, but the left-back has found it extremely difficult to nail down a place in the starting line-up since joining having only made 67 appearances over the course of the past three years (Transfermarkt - Reguilon statistics).

The Spain international has therefore been sent out on the road temporarily on two occasions, the first time being to Atletico Madrid and the most recent to Premier League rivals Manchester United, but there’s a chance that the 27-year-old’s spell could be cut short at Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund want Reguilon

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Patrick Berger, Borussia Dortmund are keen on Reguilon and they have already registered their interest in him ahead of January.

“The second left-back that the black-yellows have on the note is Sergio Reguilon. The 26-year-old is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United, but only played there once over the full 90 minutes in the Premier League.

"Interesting: Reguilon has a clause in the contract with which he can terminate the loan himself at any time. The Spaniard could become an issue in the next few days if BVB works in. Dortmund has already inquired about the player.”

Sell "worst of the bunch" Reguilon while you have the chance

At Man United, Reguilon currently ranks as Erik Ten Hag’s 13th overall best-performing player out of 26 squad members, so he’s not quite been able to make the huge impact that he would have hoped for when deciding to leave Tottenham (WhoScored - Man United statistics).

The Madrid native, who is naturally left-footed, has also failed to record a single goal or assist during his time with the Red Devils, so considering that he hasn't proved what he’s capable of or showcased his talents when handed the opportunity to do so really says it all.

According to Spurs expert John Wenham, Reguilon is the “worst of the bunch” from Jose Mourinho's crop of players and "so average it's untrue", so the hierarchy would be making completely the right decision to sanction his sale for good while they still have a chance to earn some cash from his departure.