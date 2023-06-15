After months of waiting to name a successor to Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur are now looking forward to a fresh start following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou, with the ex-Celtic man hoping to work his magic after only recently clinching the treble during his time in Glasgow.

While the 57-year-old is only a week or so into the job, speculation is already rife regarding the possible new recruits that the Greek-Aussie could acquire this summer, while rumours are also circulating that the incoming boss could be ready to turf out a number of notable first-team assets - including both Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The experienced coach will also, however, need to try and improve the fortunes of some of those already at the club if he is to enjoy a successful debut season at N17, with last year's £60m summer signing, Richarlison, no doubt among those in need of a revival.

Could Postecoglou's style suit Richarlison?

Despite having been tipped to be a "monster" under Conte by Forbes' Adam Digby, the Brazilian marksman went on to score just a solitary Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign, having hardly proven value for money thus far.

The change in the dugout, however, could be just what the 26-year-old needs to get his career back on track, with the former Everton man potentially set to find a new lease of life as a regular option on the flanks under Postecoglou.

As The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare recently noted, the new manager's demand to see his wingers 'press relentlessly' could well 'suit' Richarlison, with the one-time Watford star having been hailed as "relentless" in the past by journalist Joe Strange.

While arguably a centre-forward by trade - having typically taken on that role for his country of late - the £90k-per-week menace could fit the mould of what Postecoglou is looking for on the flanks, having shown he can offer a creative spark when needed after chipping in with four assists in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 42-cap gem could then emulate the success that Japanese speedster Daizen Maeda enjoyed under the one-time Australia head coach back in Glasgow, with the diminutive forward - who can also operate through the middle - having been a key cog in Celtic's winning machine over the past 18 months or so.

The 25-year-old, like Richarlison, is something of a pest for the opposition due to his remarkable work ethic, having been described as a "one man closing down machine" by ex-Hoops striker Chris Sutton, while pundit Rio Ferdinand lauded him as a "nuisance" and a "man-possessed" after starring for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 11-cap sensation has managed to combine that all-action style with an end product, however, having scored 11 goals and laid on seven assists last season, taking his total tally to 31 goals and assists in just 71 games for the Old Firm outfit in all competitions.

Although Maeda "doesn't get the headlines", according to Postecoglou, the "contribution he makes is immense", with it perhaps clear to see that Richarlison could take on a similarly vital, albeit perhaps unsung role, in north London - where he will often be overshadowed by the long-serving duo of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

While it may be something of a cliche, if the Spurs boss can get the Brazilian fit and firing again on the flanks, it could well feel like a new signing for Spurs next season.