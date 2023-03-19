For Richarlison, this season has been nothing but a tail of woe.

The Brazilian left Everton behind last summer in a seismic deal worth £60m, a fee that seemed excessive but certainly one he could pay back if he fired them towards the Champions League places.

Tottenham Hotspur may be in contention to seal a top-four berth come the end of the campaign, but the fact is that Richarlison hasn't helped one bit.

It is now the middle of March and the 25-year-old is still yet to find the net in the Premier League for Spurs, while he has beaten the goalkeeper on just two occasions in all competitions.

Combine that with only four assists and it has been a rough debut term in the English capital.

What hasn't helped, however, is a number of injuries with the Brazil international having missed two months of the season since joining.

Why was Richarlison crying?

A further spell on the sidelines could be on the cards for the winger, who sustained another injury in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Richarlison had to be replaced after just five minutes of that encounter and hobbled from the field of play in floods of tears.

The last few weeks have been emotional for the former Everton man who criticised how poor his season had been before also pointing the finger at Antonio Conte.

The pair obviously have quite a frigid relationship and yet another fitness concern is unlikely to do him any favours.

Considering his poor campaign, people on social media were keen to get stuck into the ex-Watford attacker, with the best of the reaction below...