Referee Paul Tierney and his VAR team may have made a big mistake by not awarding a penalty in the recent Tottenham Hotspur match.

What's the latest on VAR and Spurs?

In the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, Spurs took part in a dramatic encounter with Liverpool which they ultimately lost 4-3.

Ryan Mason looked to have been completely out-coached by Jurgen Klopp in the early stages of the game as the Reds scored three times inside the first 15 minutes.

However, over the remainder of the game, Tottenham showed great spirit to eventually level things up at 3-3. With a point in their grasp, though, they let it slip, with Diogo Jota netting a 94th-minute winner.

Much has been made about the fact that he could have actually been sent off after a high boot on Oliver Skipp, but Spurs may have the right to feel angered by another key decision that went against them on the day.

Indeed, with the score at 3-2, Pedro Porro tries to pick out Richarlison with a cross but the Brazilian is clumsily brought to the ground by Ibrahima Konate – as seen on Match of the Day.

Did Richarlison deserve a penalty against Liverpool?

Referee Tierney decided to ignore Tottenham's shouts and David Coote on VAR sided with the referee. But as the image above shows, Konate has his hands all over Richarlison and if a penalty had initially been awarded, it's very unlikely that it would have been overturned.

Seeing as the game ended in such a spectacular and dramatic fashion, it's hard to imagine the same events would have happened had this challenge resulted in a spot kick.

Richarlison did still play a vital part in the game after that though, as he scored Spurs' third goal of the game. Who knows how things would have turned out, had he also won a penalty earlier.

At the very least, manager Mason seemed pleased with the Brazilian's efforts, telling football.london: "I thought he helped us, he'd done exactly what I thought he would do. He caused them a lot of problems running in the channels and created a bit of physicality for us. Obviously he's had a bit of time out and you could probably see that in terms of lack of rhythm at times.

"He's that type of player that causes a lot of trouble. Once he scores that goal and gets that confidence then we might see a different type of player."