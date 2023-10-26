While Premier League table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur are currently flying under new boss Ange Postecoglou, that has not prevented speculation regarding the club's desire to build on this momentum by strengthening even further in the New Year.

Tottenham transfer targets for January

As per a report from journalist Graeme Bailey earlier this week, writing on Twitter, the Lilywhites are one of a "host of Premier League clubs" who have an "active interest" in Athletic Bilbao sensation, Nico Williams, with the 21-year-old having come onto the "radar" of those at N17, as well as the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

In his attached piece for 90min, the respected insider revealed that the promising Spaniard faces an uncertain future with the Basque outfit with just over six months left to run on his existing deal, ensuring that any interested parties can potentially pounce in January ahead of a free transfer move next summer.

The suggestion is that competition will be rife in the battle to land the fleet-footed starlet, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus also said to be showing an interest, while Aston Villa are believed to have made a move during the recent window for the ten-cap international - who is valued at €80m (£69m), according to CIES Football Observatory.

The stats to show why Tottenham should sign Nico Williams

That wave of interest in the Bilbao talent is telling of just what a standout prospect he truly is, having previously been described as an "extremely dangerous" asset who can simply "torment the opposition", in the words of journalist and U23 scout, Antonio Mango.

As Mango also noted, the young winger is also known for "his pace, quick feet and creativity", as well as having "dynamite in his footwork", with such hefty praise likely to pique the interest of Postecoglou, who will be looking for further attacking reinforcement following the exit of Harry Kane over the summer.

While the north Londoners did recruit Brennan Johnson on a £47.5m deal, further additions may be needed with Richarlison still struggling to fire, the former Everton man scoring just two league goals since signing last year.

Recruited as a potential understudy to Kane, the Brazilian has since been shifted onto the flanks this season, albeit with limited success, hence why the addition of Williams could be a perfect upgrade on the misfiring marksman.

Not only does the latter man boast the benefit of being a more natural, out-and-out winger, but he has also been far more clinical and creative in recent times, having contributed nine goals and six assists in all competitions last term - far beyond Richarlison's tally of just seven goals and assists in 2022/23.

As for the current campaign, Williams already has four assists to his name from just seven La Liga appearances, with the current Tottenham man, by contrast, racking up one goal and just three assists in nine league games in England's top-flight.

What particularly sets the Bilbao man apart is his ability to beat a man down the flanks and drive forward with the ball at every opportunity, ranking in the top 3% for progressive carries among his peers in Europe's top five leagues, as well as the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90.

With Richarlison, by contrast, ranking in just the bottom 21% and the bottom 23% for those same two metrics, respectively, it indicates the improvement that Spurs could make by bringing in the in-demand wideman in 2024.

Equally, at a time when Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr have forced their way into Postecoglou's starting side, such an exciting, youthful addition would help to maintain that trend of assembling a young and hungry squad that can be nurtured for years to come.