BBC pundit Chris Sutton has claimed Roberto De Zerbi will take the Tottenham Hotspur manager job if it's offered to him in the summer.

What's the latest on Roberto De Zerbi and Spurs?

Spurs feel pretty rudderless right now in the aftermath of a season which has seen them going from possible Premier League title challengers, to potentially not even securing a top-six finish.

After Antonio Conte left, his assistant Cristian Stellini has taken over until the end of the campaign but with seven games to go, Tottenham are in trouble.

Indeed, defeat at home to Bournemouth on the weekend means Spurs are now fifth with Aston Villa only three points behind them.

At the same time, Brighton have enjoyed a brilliant season and consequently sit four points behind Spurs, with two games in hand.

Manager De Zerbi deserves a lot of credit for this but Sutton seems to think that he would leave and head to north London in the summer if a job was on the table.

While speaking on the BBC radio show 606, the pundit asserted his position, saying: "He is going to go to Tottenham.

"If they offer him the job, he is going to go to Tottenham, right?"

Would De Zerbi want to leave Brighton?

Seeing as Brighton could easily finish higher than Spurs in the league – and even have an outside shot at qualifying for the Champions League – it's unclear if De Zerbi would want to join Spurs.

What's more, he could look at how Graham Potter left the Seagulls at the start of the season for a big club in London but is now without a job after Chelsea sacked him, and question how wise it would be to leave the south coast outfit.

Of course, it's not as if 43-year-old De Zerbi has the best relationship with those at Tottenham right now either. After all, when they met just last weekend, he got himself sent off.

Stellini also picked up a red card and was accused of disrespecting the Brighton boss who said (via Daily Mail): "I'm used always to respecting everyone. I don't like when people don't respect me.

"It's personal things... I told him what was my opinion, my idea - not bad words, only my opinion."

With all that in mind, it's not as if De Zerbi is an obvious fit for Spurs right now but with the north London club on the hunt for a new manager, it seems he could be a target. Whether would take the job or not, is a different matter altogether but Sutton seems to think he'd be up for the challenge.