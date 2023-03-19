Tottenham Hotspur are all but certain to move on from Antonio Conte in the coming months, if not weeks, and another Premier League manager is thought to be in contention to replace him...

Will Antonio Conte leave Tottenham?

March has seen the Lilywhites crash out of both the FA Cup, losing to lower league opposition yet again, and the Champions League, leaving the Italian and his squad only fighting for a top-four finish once again.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Conte is likely to leave his post when his contract expires in June, meaning chairman Daniel Levy will be tasked with finding his 15th manager in 22 years and ninth of the last decade.

That search could even be sooner after the 53-year-old's recent media outburst at the players and Levy, following their 3-3 draw with Southampton over the weekend.

What's the latest on Tottenham's interest in Roberto De Zerbi?

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a candidate to take over from his fellow countryman after his impressive work on the south coast, according to Matt Law of the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, fellow journalist Dean Jones has since provided a fresh update on the situation to GiveMeSport, where he claimed the 43-year-old 'will be one of five or six candidates' in the running to succeed Conte at Hotspur Way.

De Zerbi was the Seagulls' replacement for Chelsea-bound Graham Potter in September 2022 and he has continued the Englishman's fine work by steering his side to seventh in the Premier League standings thus far.

Is De Zerbi a good appointment for Tottenham?

Boasting a 50% win rate across all competitions from his 24 matches in charge, the Brescia-born tactician has carried on where Potter left off and has Brighton well-placed to earn European football next term and he's done so by making them exciting in attack yet still resolute defensively.

Indeed, the south coast outfit have conceded nine fewer goals than Spurs, who under Conte are supposed to be a defensively-minded machine whilst, in the absence of a true striker, they have still found the net more times than Newcastle United and Manchester United, both of whom are above them in the table.

As Pete O'Rourke recently described it to GiveMeSport, De Zerbi would be an "exciting appointment" for Spurs, thanks to his "attacking" and "slick" football and it could lend some similarities to when Mauricio Pochettino arrived at the club.

He - just like the Italian - impressed at a 'lesser' side in the English top-flight, with his work at Southampton catching the eye of Levy back in May 2014.

And the parallels between the two don't just stop there as the pair both raised the stock of many players within their respective squads, whilst also achieving impressive results on the pitch.

De Zerbi has also shown a ruthless streak, axing his top goalscorer Leandro Trossard in January, which is something that Pochettino was renowned for - if you didn't put in the work, you were gone, as former goalkeeper Brad Friedel once recalled to beIN SPORTS.

As such, given the evidence above, Levy and the club's hierarchy could well discover their next Pochettino by hiring De Zerbi to replace the under-fire and erratic Conte in the coming months.

He'd certainly bring a more attacking and vibrant style to N17, something that should have the Lilywhites' faithful purring with excitement.