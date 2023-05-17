Roberto De Zerbi is "prominent" in Tottenham Hotspur's thinking as chairman Daniel Levy continues his search for a new manager.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs are still well and truly hunting for a new head coach after parting ways with former boss Antonio Conte, and as the summer transfer window slowly approaches, the clock is winding down for Levy.

Whoever comes in to succeed Conte will ideally have a full pre-season and time to identify targets for the upcoming window, which could well be imperative for Spurs to start next campaign brightly.

Reports have suggested that former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is out of the running, which arguably comes as a surprise decision by the club given he stands out as one of Europe's most exciting young managers. He is also a free agent and readily-available for hire, making the call even more baffling.

Nevertheless, Tottenham apparently have a fair few top coaches on their radar, with Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim and Feyenoord's Arne Slot being chief among them.

According to i and their reporter Mark Douglas, another name who is "prominent" on Levy's list is De Zerbi, who has earned praise for his job at Brighton this season.

The Seagulls are chasing Europe and could well seal their highest ever Premier League finish, but while the former Sassuolo boss could be a major contender, it is believed Levy will hire a new sporting director first.

Tottenham are understood to be on the lookout for a project manager who can put a long term vision in place and bring back attacking football - with De Zerbi being among the names to fit that mould.

Who is Roberto De Zerbi?

The 43-year-old has arguably been a contender for manager of the season and has received huge plaudits - both from elite counterparts and former players.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has called De Zerbi "incredible" for his work at the Amex, meanwhile his ex-Sassuolo star Maxime López said this on him in an interview with So Foot (via Sport Witness):