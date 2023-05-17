Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in snapping up Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer, with the appointment of former Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers potentially set to aid in that pursuit.

What's the latest on Maddison to Spurs?

According to Football Transfers, the Lilywhites' executive director Donna-Maria Cullen is believed to be pushing to give the permanent job to the Northern Irishman, with the belief being that the 50-year-old's arrival at N17 could also tempt Maddison to follow suit.

The latter man - who has just over a year left on his existing deal - is set to leave the King Power Stadium this summer regardless of whether the Midlands side are able to stave off relegation, while Rodgers is currently out of work after being dismissed by Leicester last month.

This latest report does suggest that while Cullen is fighting to land the ex-Liverpool and Celtic boss, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to be 'against' such an appointment, with it still somewhat up in the air as to just who will be the long-term successor to Antonio Conte.

Should Spurs move for Maddison?

If Rodgers is to ultimately get the nod, the one-time Swansea City coach would likely be keen to reunite with Maddison once again, having heaped praise on the 26-year-old earlier this season after suggesting that the playmaker "plays the game at the highest level".

The two-cap England international - who has been valued at around £60m - is clearly of interest to those in north London amid further recent claims that Levy and co are interested in a move, while reports as far back as 2018 suggested that the club were ready to prise the versatile midfielder from Norwich City.

Since then, Maddison has blossomed into a leading figure at his current side having contributed 96 goals and assists in 201 games in all competitions to date, while having also received praise from Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate in the past for his "world-class" delivery from set-pieces.

As for the current campaign, the £110k-per-week wizard has again been in fine form despite the Foxes' overall woes, having recorded "extraordinary numbers" - as per Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker - after chipping in with 19 goal involvements in just 28 league outings.

The Coventry-born ace is clearly a fan of the "genius" that is Rodgers - as described by journalist Sid Lowe - having offered an emotional tribute to his former boss after the latter man's Leicester exit, describing him as a "top manager" and a "a brilliant and caring man".

That relationship should indicate that Rodgers could well prove vital in Tottenham's bid to bring in Maddison this summer, with it potentially set to prove a fine double swoop as far as the Lilywhites are concerned.