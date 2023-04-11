Tottenham Hotspur have been on the hunt for silverware for over a decade now with a series of serial winning coaches failing to take them to the next level.

Jose Mourinho, despite having one of the best CVs in the modern game, tried and ultimately failed to win Spurs a trophy they so desperately craved, while Antonio Conte's stint in north London was equally as bad.

The Italian is a Premier League and FA Cup winner with Chelsea but showed none of that mettle across the capital.

He arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a coach renowned for tactical organisation, a boss who is meticulous in his thinking, particularly when it comes to the defensive side of the game.

Yet, without a squad of elite players at his disposal, the Londoners ultimately stuttered and failed to ever really get out of second gear.

The football was turgid, Heung-min Son looked a shadow of the player who had won the league's Golden Boot last term and after a remarkable press conference, the former Inter figure was finally given his marching orders a week later.

Cristian Stellini is now in charge but with the Italian Conte's second in command throughout his time at Spurs, the ideologies are understandably similar. The question, therefore, is who replaces him?

Who could replace Conte at Spurs?

Several replacements have been touted in recent weeks with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Vincent Kompany and former Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, all reportedly in the frame.

However, after another top-flight sacking, it has presented Daniel Levy and co with a wonderful opportunity to bring in a proven boss.

Indeed, it's understood that the club's hierarchy have sounded out Brendan Rodgers following his sacking last week from Leicester City.

The Northern Irishman was given his marching orders with the Foxes sat inside the relegation zone, hardly a glowing endorsement of his abilities, but until that point he had worked wonders at the King Power.

Rodgers may not have been able to replace Claudio Ranieiri's remarkable title triumph but he did steer them to a famous FA Cup and Community Shield win.

The ex-Celtic tactician was simply a marvel in the Midlands, establishing them as European regulars.

Of course, Tottenham already fit into that category but crucially, Rodgers has the style of play to revive a limp and tired squad.

Famously compared to one of the best to ever coach the game, Kolo Toure once noted how the 50-year-old has a bit of "Wenger in him because he’s so intelligent."

That might seem like a sweeping statement from the former Wigan Athletic boss, but it does hold some weight.

After all, as Toure said, "he knows how to speak to players and how to get the best out of them," while "Like Arsene, he’s always there at training trying to improve things. His style of play is also similar. He always wants us to pass the ball and keep playing which is very important.”

Conte's brand of football was notably dubbed "so defensive" by Peter Crouch with Harry Kane "hamstrung" earlier in the campaign, as per Rio Ferdinand, due to a lack of attacking presence.

Rodgers' teams, on the other hand, are "capable of playing exciting football" - in the words of the Athletic's Simon Hughes - with his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation a great deal more expansive than Conte's three-man defensive shape.

The aforementioned Wenger did move towards wing-backs in the latter years of his stint at the Gunners but the majority of his success was either built upon a classic 4-4-2 of years gone by or a 4-2-3-1.

Like Rodgers, the Frenchman loved the free-flowing nature of the game and even if the ex-Liverpool coach can't bring trophies to Spurs, he would at least bring a more aesthetically pleasing style of play.

For that reason, the Scottish Premiership winner could well be worth a punt for Levy and co.