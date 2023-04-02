Tottenham Hotspur teenager Romaine Mundle has been promoted to the first-team squad, according to club expert John Wenham.

What’s the latest on Spurs and Mundle?

Mundle has been progressing through Spurs’ academy in recent years and has even made the first team matchday squad on two occasions during the current campaign. The 19-year-old was on the bench against Portsmouth in the FA Cup at the beginning of the year and more recently against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The right-winger failed to make his debut in either fixture, but it looks as if he has been catching the eye at the club’s Hotspur Way Training Ground and in the U21s with nine goal contributions in 29 appearances.

Spurs expert Wenham took to Twitter, via his Lilywhites Rose account, in the last 48 hours to share what he’s heard on Mundle. He said that the teenager has ‘been fully promoted’ to a first team player, with the club delighted by his development for the U21s. Wenham also addressed the youngster’s contract situation, with talks held over new terms.

‘Understand Romaine Mundle has been fully promoted to a first team player. Club delighted with his development this season with a string of standout performances for the U21’s. Contract set to expire on 30 June but talks have taken place regarding a new deal.’

Could we see Mundle make his Tottenham debut soon?

Mundle has been mooted as a possible future Heung-min Son with some increased playing time in north London, so this update is an exciting one. Alasdair Gold has previously described the attacker as "bright", whereas fellow journalist Josh Holland has also praised him for causing a young Foxes side "many problems" at the beginning of the season.

He is clearly highly thought of by Spurs officials following this claim, and with Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason taking temporary charge of the side until the end of the season, there could be a chance for Mundle to make his senior debut.

Spurs are in a fierce battle to finish in the top four heading into the run-in, but should he continue to impress, the winger could find himself in the matchday squad on a regular basis and possibly end up making a cameo display, so Mundle appears to be a name to keep an eye on.