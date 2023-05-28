With the summer transfer window now on the horizon, Tottenham Hotspur will no doubt be looking to strengthen their squad following what has been a turbulent campaign thus far, with the Lilywhites still seeking to find a suitable successor to Antonio Conte in the dugout.

One area that any new manager may well be looking to address is the defensive ranks, with the north London outfit having been particularly porous this season after shipping 62 Premier League goals to date - the sixth-worst record in the division.

While not solely culpable for those woes, one man who has been under the microscope of late is long-serving asset, Eric Dier, with journalist Ryan Taylor having suggested that the 29-year-old is "nowhere near the required level for what Spurs are trying to achieve".

Although it has been revealed that the England international had been playing through an injury in recent months, there will still be concern over the £85k-per-week man's woes, with pundit Alan Hutton only recently stating that he is "not so sure" that supporters would be happy to see the centre-back handed a new contract, amid talk that an extension is on the cards.

As Hutton also noted, the struggling side "need reinforcements" as they look "poor defensively", with Dier, in particular, having 'played poorly since the World Cup', in the words of pundit Tony Cascarino.

Amid that need for fresh faces, a potential dream target for chairman Daniel Levy could have presented itself in the form of England youth star, Ronnie Edwards.

Who is Ronnie Edwards?

The 20-year-old is a promising centre-back who currently plies his trade for League One side, Peterborough United, with Football League World recently reporting that the one-time Barnet man has been watched by those at N17 for an extended period of time.

The report suggests that the 5 foot 11 ace could be among those to depart London Road this summer following the club's failure to secure promotion to the Championship, with Darren Ferguson's men having squandered a four-goal advantage to crash out in the play-off semi-finals.

While that grim defeat to Sheffield Wednesday would have been particularly disappointing for Edwards and co, the exciting youngster was something of a shining light despite the end result, having been a "one-man defensive wall" in the second leg, according to journalist Ben Jones.

That outing epitomised what has been a fine season for the £2.7k-per-week gem in the third tier, having averaged two tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game from his 42 league outings, while also keeping 15 clean sheets in that time.

Such defensive prowess from the young "Rolls Royce" - as hailed by Peterborough chairman, Barry Fry - is seemingly superior to what Dier has achieved in the top-flight this term, with the 49-cap dud having averaged just 0.9 tackles and 1.1 interceptions from his 33 league appearances, keeping nine clean sheets in that time.

With the latter man having spent almost a decade in north London it could well be an opportune time for Spurs to consider acquiring a younger replacement, such as Edwards, to lead the club forward for the foreseeable future.