As Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici's plots potential replacements for compatriot Antonio Conte at N17, one name that has cropped up in recent times is Sporting CP boss, Ruben Amorim.

Reports in Portugal earlier this month suggested that the Lilywhites are 'at the head' of the list of suitors in the race to secure the 38-year-old's signature, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain also believed to be in the running.

The up-and-coming coach - who has been in charge of the Primeira Liga side since 2020 - is said to now be "ready" to make the move to English football, according to Football Insider, despite having a contract in his current post that runs until 2026.

The former Braga boss has been hailed as a "special manager" by writer Zach Lowy as a result of the early success he has enjoyed in his managerial career to date, notably winning the league and cup double during the 2020/21 campaign with Sporting.

With the Lisbon native likely to have decades ahead of him in the dugout, it is no surprise that Paratici and co are seemingly looking closely at him as a potential successor to Conte, as the highly-coveted coach only recently laid bare his credentials after knocking out Arsenal in the Europa League.

That recent triumph has already put Amorim in the good books of Tottenham supporters, with that positive feeling only set to be enhanced if he can also aid the club in bringing current Sporting starlet Marcus Edwards back to north London.

Will Spurs sign Edwards?

The diminutive forward - who left the Premier League side back in 2019 after rising up through the youth ranks - has been touted for a Spurs homecoming in recent times, with the Daily Mail previously suggesting that Paratici was eyeing a double January swoop involving the Englishman and Pedro Porro.

Despite the latter man eventually making his way to London, in the case of Edwards - who is said to have a £52m release clause in his contract - the 24-year-old stayed put at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, having been in sparkling form of late in Portugal.

Once likened to Lionel Messi by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, the 5 foot 6 dynamo has left his previous employers ruing their decision to allow him to depart, having scored 13 goals and registered 14 assists in just 55 games for his current side.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes ace has proven himself a truly "dangerous" attacking presence, as per Statman Dave, with it no surprise that there is such a clamour to see him return to his former home, as even the player himself would "give serious consideration" to the move - according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The hope will be that Edwards' connection to Amorim can help to spark that long-awaited switch, provided the exciting coach does himself agree to a move, with the Portuguese visionary having hailed the former England youth gem as a "very talented player", while also tipping him for senior international recognition from the Three Lions in the future.

Although at the moment that double move does appear someway off, it would represent a notable coup as far as Spurs are concerned if the top-four hopefuls can pull it off.