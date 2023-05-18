Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering an approach for Sporting CP boss, Ruben Amorim, with chairman Daniel Levy still deciding on a suitable candidate for the club's managerial vacancy.

What's the latest on Amorim to Spurs?

According to journalist, Rudy Galetti, the 38-year-old remains in the running to take on the top job at N17, having also previously been linked with a move to rivals Chelsea prior to Mauricio Pochettino's recent agreement with the Blues.

Writing on Twitter regarding that developing situation, the respected insider revealed: "Tottenham bench: Ruben Amorim - current Sporting manager - is among the names still in the race.

"To date, the talks between Nagelsmann and THFC are stalled and the [English] club is exploring other profiles: evolving situation."

As Galetti noted above, ex-Bayern Munich man Julian Nagelsmann is no longer believed to be a candidate for the position, while fellow target Xabi Alonso has also seemingly ruled out a move to north London.

Would Amorim be a good appointment for Spurs?

It has been another frustrating week in Levy's search for a successor to Antonio Conte following the recent news surrounding both Nagelsmann and Alonso, although in Amorim, the Lilywhites could well find a dream alternative and a highly-regarded figure.

As Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola stated earlier this year, the emerging coach is arguably "one of the best" in the game at present, having guided his current side to a league and cup double during the 2020/21 campaign.

The former Braga boss also followed up that success after winning both the Portuguese League Cup and Super Cup last season, having "achieved an incredible amount in his brief coaching career", according to writer Zach Lowy.

The Lisbon native - who typically favours a 3-4-3 formation - has also been hailed as "the most exciting young manager in European football" in the recent past by The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke, with that a further indication of the potential diamond that Levy could have on his hands.

Tottenham saw first-hand the quality of Amorim's work when Sporting met the north Londoners in the Champions League earlier in the campaign, with the Primeira Liga side running out 2-0 winners on home soil, before holding Conte's men to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

The young tactician also endeared himself to his potential future employers by dumping Arsenal out of the Europa League in the round of 16 stage earlier this year, further showcasing his ability to better English opposition.

That impressive body of work bodes well for the impact that Amorim could make at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Levy needing to keep the one-time Casa Pia gem in mind as the club's managerial search hots up.