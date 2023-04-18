Journalist Dean Jones has claimed it is "pretty significant" Tottenham Hotspur remain in the hunt for Luis Enrique amid recent links.

What's the latest Luis Enrique on and Spurs?

Things are going pretty badly for Spurs this season and even the exit of former boss Antonio Conte hasn't helped ease any problems on the field.

After all, Talksport pundit Jamie O'Hara slammed interim boss Cristian Stellini recently after the Premier League loss

to Bournemouth on the weekend at home, claiming the Italian "hasn't got a clue".

With that being the case, fans will be desperate for Daniel Levy to get his next managerial appointment spot on. And the club have been linked with Luis Enrique with reports in the media claiming suggesting Tottenham are keen on the 52-year-old.

Now, the former Barcelona boss has been touted in the media as a possible option even before Conte left and insider Jones believes it is "significant" that the rumours have not died down yet.

When talking on Chasing Green Arrows, the journalist said (10:29): “Spurs and Chelsea both want Luis Enrique as manager at the moment, they're both looking into that.

"It's pretty significant that Tottenham [are] still showing interest in him here.”

Does Luis Enrique want to work in the Premier League?

The 52-year-old Spaniard has actually been on the record about hoping to come to England and manage in the Premier League one day.

Indeed, he told Cadena Ser radio (via FourFourTwo): "I follow above all the Premier [League] because I would like to go to England to work.

"I wouldn't go to any team but to one that could do important things, which greatly reduces the number. I don't put my hopes up, really, because there are many candidates.

"I am lucky because my personal life fills me up. That it takes longer, that no offers arrive, well, it is what it is. I would go to a team with possibilities. That doesn't mean that I wouldn't work in Spain."

The only concern for Spurs there is the fact that he says he only wants to go to a team that can do "important things".

With that in mind, he may have looked at how serial winners Conte, Jose Mourinho and others have all failed to lift a trophy during their spells in north London.

However, seeing as the rumours remain, Luis Enrique clearly hasn't ruled himself out of the Tottenham job just yet. And so, it certainly could be significant that he remains a candidate at this stage.