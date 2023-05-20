This season certainly hasn't gone to plan for Richarlison at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazilian was signed for £60m from Everton last summer in the hope that he could compete with and support Spurs' formidable duo of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son but boasts just one goal in the Premier League so far this campaign.

How has Richarlison performed for Spurs?

After scoring his first top-flight goal in Tottenham colours off the bench against Liverpool, Richarlison was rewarded with starts against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa but showed very little in either appearance, earning 6.52 and 5.76 ratings from WhoScored for his performances.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, this has been a consistent theme across the season, with a woeful 6.43 average rating to his name across his 25 top-flight appearances, which ranks him as the 16th-best performer in Spurs' squad.

Considering the significant fee that was invested in him, something which has been a rarity under Daniel Levy, it is extremely disappointing that he has struggled so much, especially when you realise he managed three goals in four games at the World Cup as Brazil's starting striker.

Richarlison certainly isn't alone in being an underperforming attacker in Spurs' squad, as both Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son have failed to replicate their displays from last season, with just 23 goal contributions between them in the league, compared to 43 in 2021/22.

However, it is perhaps the poor attitude of the former Watford man which has meant he has spent much of the season on the bench, with Antonio Conte dubbing him "selfish" after his outburst following the Champions League exit against AC Milan.

Should Richarlison be dropped against Brentford?

The controversial frontman simply hasn't offered enough when he has been on the pitch for Spurs, as he ranks sixth for shots, seventh for key passes and seventh for dribbles per game in the Premier League.

While this season has been an unmitigated disaster for Spurs, with their top-four hopes over and their trophy cabinet still gathering dust, they could still salvage a Europa League spot with positive results in their final two games.

Brentford today won't be an easy game given the impressive job Thomas Frank has done with the Bees, but Mason cannot rely on Harry Kane to bail him out once again, and needs to give the England captain the best possible support in attack.

Therefore, after failing to repay his faith in the two most recent games, Mason must drop the £90k-per-week flop for this afternoon's game in north London.