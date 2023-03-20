Tottenham Hotspur have recently begun the search for their next manager as Antonio Conte's days are numbered in north London...

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

The Italian is likely to depart the Lilywhites at the end of his contract in June, though his recent outbursts could lead to that happening sooner rather than later.

Plenty of names have been linked to the potential vacancy, including former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and another ex-Chelsea manager in Thomas Tuchel.

However, according to the Daily Mirror's chief football writer John Cross, unemployed Luis Enrique, who is reportedly keen to manage in England, is likely to be sporting director Fabio Paratici's leading choice to take over from Conte.

Who could benefit from Luis Enrique at Tottenham?

The 52-year-old is currently out of work after he stepped down from his role at Spain after Morocco beat his side in the last-16 of the World Cup in December 2022.

Previously in charge of FC Barcelona, the Gijon-born tactician won two LaLiga titles, three Copa del Reys and a Champions League during his three-year tenure at the Nou Camp, where he also graced the pitch as a player.

Enrique - once hailed as "remarkable" by Arsene Wenger - is undoubtedly the best manager available right now and his arrival at Hotspur Way could be wonderful news for a player like Ryan Sessegnon, who should have evolved in Conte's wing-back system - but hasn't.

Tried-and-tested veteran Ivan Perisic has often gotten the nod instead, given the pair enjoyed plenty of success together at Inter Milan, but he has shown worrying signs of his age in recent months, meaning that a departure alongside Conte should ultimately happen in the near future.

Enrique's favoured system is a wide and attacking 4-3-3 - the antithesis of the Italian's defensively-minded philosophy - and Sessegnon could act as his next Jordi Alba, who provided six goal contributions across 38 appearances as they won LaLiga and the Champions League.

Tottenham paid Fulham around £25m for the 22-year-old back in August 2019 but are yet to fully see him live up to that price tag, with the wing-back managing just two goals and two assists in the Premier League across the last 18 months.

Despite being hailed as a "huge talent" by his former Cottagers teammate Stefan Johansen, Sessegnon is yet to truly get a sustained chance in the Spurs XI and the arrival of Enrique could not only see him get that but it may also be what he needs to finally fulfil his potential.

His pace and dynamism will help in playing a high back line, whilst his weaknesses of holding onto the ball and discipline will not be as exposed as Enrique will prioritise link-up play over him being the main creator of this team, unlike with Conte, where the wing-backs are crucial to his machine.

Therefore, if Paratici does get his way, it seems as if Sessegnon should be a very happy man heading into next season, given the evidence above.