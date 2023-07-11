The transfer window officially opened for business last month and Tottenham Hotspur have been busy in their attempts to improve the playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

They started the summer by bringing in Ange Postecoglou from Scottish giants Celtic as their new head coach and have made four first-team signings to date.

Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro have completed permanent moves to the club after their respective loan spells, and they have been joined by attacking midfielder James Maddison along with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs could still be in the market for further additions, however, and another new forward could be on the agenda after Lucas Moura departed on a free transfer.

Postecoglou could land the dream replacement for the Brazilian attacker by securing a deal to sign reported £50m transfer target, Jadon Sancho.

How many Premier League goals does Jadon Sancho have?

The England international has struck nine times in 55 Premier League appearances for Manchester United since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

His tally of 12 goals and six assists across 79 outings in all competitions for the Red Devils means that he has averaged a goal contribution every 4.39 matches on average during his time at Old Trafford so far.

Whereas, Moura produced 39 goals and 27 assists in 221 competitive clashes for Spurs, which was one involvement every 3.35 games on average.

Like United's Sancho, the former Paris Saint-Germain ace is capable of being deployed on either flank or through the middle of the pitch, which made him a versatile option for Tottenham over the years.

Postecoglou could utilise the ex-Manchester City prospect on the left or right wing in north London and this makes him a valuable player to have in the squad, particularly after Moura's departure, as he is not restricted to a specific role or position.

Sancho also has the potential to offer far more in the final third than he has shown at United so far as the 23-year-old wizard's performances for Dortmund suggest that there is an exceptional talent there to be unearthed.

Scout Jacek Kulig lauded the exciting forward as a "phenomenon" during his time in Germany and it is easy to see why when you delve into his statistics.

The English magician racked up 38 goals to go along with 51 assists in 104 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, which works out as a direct involvement every 1.17 outings on average.

Sancho recorded 12 or more league assists in each of his last three seasons in black and yellow and could come in as a much-needed creative spark for Postecoglou if the Australian head coach can get him back to his best.

Ivan Perisic was Tottenham's top assister with eight in the Premier League last term and he was one of only three players with more than five assists, which suggests that the club did not have an outstanding creator to provide the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son with regular service.

The United winger, who has not been able to hit top form at Old Trafford, has the untapped potential to be that player for Spurs. Therefore, Sancho could be an exceptional signing for Postecoglou and the dream replacement for Moura this summer.