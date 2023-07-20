It is fair to say that the 2022/23 campaign did not go as planned for Tottenham Hotspur, with the Lilywhites having limply crashed out of all three cup competitions, while also slipping to a disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

Following the doom and gloom that surrounded the latter stages of Antonio Conte's time at the helm, Spurs supporters can now look to a brighter future under the management of Ange Postecoglou, with the 57-year-old hoping to replicate the success he enjoyed at former club, Celtic, where won five domestic trophies in just two seasons at Parkhead.

The Greek-Aussie's revolution has already begun at N17 with the signings of James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Guglielmo Vicario, although that does not look set to be the end of Daniel Levy's summer spending spree...

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

As Postecoglou has himself admitted, the north Londoners are notably looking to sign a new centre-back ahead of the start of next term, with the club currently in talks regarding a move for Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.

As for other sections of the first-team squad, Spurs could also look to bolster their midfield ranks, having been named by The Athletic as one of the club's who are 'admirers' of PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare, with the Ivory Coast international valued at around £30m by the Eredivisie side.

How good is Ibrahim Sangare?

The 25-year-old - who has been the subject of an offer from Nottingham Forest - has spent the last three seasons in the Netherlands after signing from Toulouse back in 2020, racking up 13 goals and nine assists in 133 games for his current side to date in all competitions.

A defensive midfielder by trade, the towering, 6 foot 3 titan would help to provide a real physical presence in Postecoglou's ranks, ensuring he could potentially be the man to finally replace the legendary figure of Mousa Dembele at N17.

The latter man - who is also an imposing presence at 6 foot 1 - enjoyed a stunning six-and-a-half-year spell with Spurs after joining from Fulham in 2012, having notably been lauded as a "genius" by former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The elegant Belgian was undoubtedly a talent who could simply glide his way up the pitch with ease, with former teammate Kieran Trippier having recently spoken of his unique talents: "He’s an absolute magician. Just absolute frightening, with the ball, without the ball.

“He had everything. He had absolutely everything."

The now-retired powerhouse notably sparkled during the 2016/17 campaign as Pochettino's men finished second, showcasing his composure on the ball after enjoying an average pass accuracy rate of 92% from his 30 league outings, as per Sofascore, while also averaging 2.9 tackles and interceptions per game as a sign of his defensive dominance.

Sangare - who has been hailed as "extraordinary" by pundit Aad de Mos - does appear to have the tools to be able to emulate Dembele's influence in the centre of the park, with the PSV colossus having averaged 3.1 tackles and interceptions per game last term from his 29 league outings, while also enjoying an 84% pass accuracy rate.

With Spurs having had their woes in midfield in recent years - with Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg having been criticised by talkSPORT's Perry Grove last season as they seemingly "don't do anything" - finding a natural successor to Dembele should be a real priority as far as Levy is concerned.

While there is seemingly intense rival interest in Sangare at present, Postecoglou may wish to make his interest in the Koumassi-born gem more concrete.