The recent departure of Harry Kane saw Tottenham Hotspur lose arguably one their most successful academy graduate of recent times, with the Englishman having developed from being a promising youngster into one of the most clinical figures in world football.

While the Three Lions skipper was forced to wait for his chance at N17 after enduring a handful of loan spells in his early career, the 30-year-old blossomed into a true talisman for the north London outfit, having departed with a club-record tally of 278 goals in all competitions.

Although other figures have risen from the youth ranks since then - namely Harry Winks and Japhet Tanganga - there have been few who have been able to truly cement themselves at first-team level, with former boss Antonio Conte, in particular, having left academy staff feeling disillusioned regarding the lack of a clear pathway.

That being said, there will be a handful of standout gem's among the current crop of young talent who could well establish themselves sooner rather than later, with potential Kane heir Jamie Donley one such figure to keep an eye on.

The Northern Irishman is not the only attacking asset to have caught the eye of late, however, with 20-year-old forward Yago Santiago also making his mark at Hotspur Way of late.

Who is Yago Santiago?

Described as a player who has a "really bright future" by Spurs presenter, Matt Tarr, the exciting Spaniard originally joined the club from hometown side Celta Vigo back in 2019, having since spent the last four years showcasing his talent in the academy set-up.

Although yet to be afforded an opportunity in the senior ranks after failing to make a single competitive appearance for the club, the change in the dugout could help to alter that situation, particularly with Ange Postecoglou having previously outlined his love for working with young talent:

"Experienced players tend to know the pitfalls of football and life, so to convince them to do something risky can take more time. Young players tend to be sponges and don’t know the pitfalls, so I’ve always liked to have a youth emphasis.

"I get excited by developing young players and don’t think they’re detrimental to being successful."

Santiago - who can operate all across the front line and in a number ten berth - could prove to be an early success story of Postecoglou's time in charge, having enjoyed a sparkling start to the new season.

How good is Yago Santiago?

The £300-per-week sensation is currently coming off the back of a standout 2022/23 campaign which saw him score seven goals and provide two assists from his 26 Premier League 2 appearances, establishing himself as a regular fixture for the club's U21 side.

That respectable return ensured that Santiago was the recipient of notable praise from respected insider superhotspur last year, with the trusted source having said of his talents:

'Versatile and capable of starting matches in all of the forward areas of the pitch, the skilful forward has looked so composed on the ball in every game that he has played in this season. Often making things look effortless with the ball at his feet, Yago is a creative player, and he has shown already this season that he can create chances on his own, out of very little.'

Although only four games into the current season, it already looks as if the dynamic gem is set to better his previous tally after already netting four times so far, having bagged a brace in the convincing wins over both Newcastle United and Manchester City.

That has ensured that the player's overall tally now stands at 13 goals and five assists in 61 outings for the U21's, with that record only likely to look even more eye-catching if this rampant start to 2023/24 can continue over the coming weeks and months - if he is not poached by Postecoglou first that is.

With a new contract until the summer of 2025 having been signed earlier this year, it looks as if the youngster is an asset that Spurs are keen to keep hold of, with the aim of unleashing him at a higher level in the near future.

What does the future hold for Yago Santiago?

Santiago's hopes of forcing his way into Postecoglou's thinking can be helped by the fact that the ex-Celtic boss is hardly blessed with true strength in depth in attack, despite snapping up Brennan Johnson on deadline day.

Against Burnley last time out, the 58-year-old deployed an attacking trio of Manor Solomon, Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski, with Richarlison watching on from the bench, with one or two injuries likely to see those limited options be quickly depleted.

Equally, it's not as if those aforementioned names are all currently firing, with that man Richarlison having scored just a solitary league goal across the last 12 months, having failed to prove his worth following his £60m arrival from Everton.

Categorised as a player with no "standout attributes" by pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, the Brazilian has given little evidence that he can be a reliable understudy or successor to teammate Son, either on the flanks or in a number nine role, hence why Santiago should be able to stake his claim sooner rather than later.

As someone who has been utilised on the left flank so far this season, the former Celta youth product can be a perfect fit to help emulate the impact of Son in that role, with the latter man having been a true shining star of the last eight years with 148 goals and 80 assists in 377 games across all fronts.

Yago Santiago's Career Record Games Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur - - - Tottenham Hotspur U21 61 13 5 Tottenham Hotspur U18 33 4 5 Tottenham Hotspur UEFA U19 4 0 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Equally, with the South Korean shifting to a central role against the Clarets, Santiago could also be a dream back-up in that position too, with superhotspur said to have been left 'particularly impressed when he was started as a centre-forward in matches, when his pace and running in behind the defence has created opportunities for Spurs.'

Although Postecoglou may be in no rush to promote Tottenham's emerging talent following an unbeaten start to the campaign, it should not be too long before Santiago is able to prove why he can oust Richarlison as the perfect heir to Son in attack.