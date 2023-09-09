For all the desire for new boss Ange Postecoglou to bring immediate success to Tottenham Hotspur, amid the club's continued search for silverware, the 58-year-old is also seemingly keen to plan for the future with a long-term goal at N17.

As the former Celtic boss himself has previously stated, he gets "excited by developing young players" and is always "building teams for five years' time", with that likely to be music to the ears of those bright academy talents hoping for a chance to shine sooner rather than later.

Among those who may not be too far away from making an impact in the senior set-up is 18-year-old midfielder, Rio Kyerematen, with the teenager arguably a figure who could threaten the likes of Pape Matar Sarr for a starting role before too long.

Who is Rio Kyerematen?

The England youth international - who signed his first professional contract with the club last year - has been with the north Londoners since the age of eight, impressively rising up through the youth ranks to ensure he is now on the cusp of senior involvement.

The London-born maestro has already trained with the first team despite his relative youth - making his mark with a stunning strike earlier this year - with that a sign of just what a "big talent" he truly is - as hailed by Spurs podcaster, Chris Miller.

A defensive midfielder by trade, the emerging prospect has been part of a side that has won four successive games at Premier League 2 level this season, notably netting in the thumping 5-0 win over Manchester City last month.

That strike has ensured that the youngster has made a fine start to life in the U21 ranks, after previously recording 12 goals and 11 assists in 44 games in all competitions for the club's U18 side from his deep-lying berth.

Such form has also seen the teen sensation enjoy notable praise from club insider superhotspur, who laid out the full array of Kyerematen's talents: 'Always looking to make decisive forward passes, Rio is a very good passer of a football, and he has a good range of passing.

'In addition, he is also very reliable on the ball, is very good at dribbling with the ball and at turning with it, and he uses the ball really well.'

Also described by the same source as being 'tenacious and good at winning the ball in midfield', the playmaker appears to have all the attributes to be able to thrive under Postecoglou moving forward.

What does the future hold for Rio Kyerematen?

While the new season is still in its infancy, Postecoglou has thus far stumbled upon a winning formula by deploying Yves Bissouma alongside the aforementioned Sarr in the centre of the park, with the latter man having been something of a revelation after making just 11 league appearances under Antonio Conte and co last term.

Still only 20, Sarr has scored once and provided one assist in the top flight already this term, having been described by his manager as a player who "causes the opposition real problems" due to his all-action, energetic style.

Despite the Senegalese international's current lofty standing, he may be wary of an even younger talent like Kyerematen usurping him before too long, with Postecoglou likely to be in need of further depth in that department after failing to strike a deal for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, for instance.

With Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg having failed to impress last term - with the talkSPORT pundit Perry Groves stating that the pair "don't do anything" - and with Rodrigo Bentancur still sidelined, it is not unreasonable to think that Kyerematen may get his opportunity sooner rather than later.

Of course, Postecoglou is unlikely to sway from his current midfield partnership for the coming weeks and months, although Sarr, in particular, may need to watch out if Tottenham's teenage talent continues to dazzle in the youth ranks.