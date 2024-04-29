Tottenham scouts have been working overtime as they look to add quality to Ange Postecoglou's squad, and were spotted keeping a keen eye on a free-scoring striker ahead of the summer.

Spurs need depth in summer window

With their Premier League season threatening to fizzle out after a bright start, attentions have turned even more to the surgery required in north London this summer.

They made a good start to proceedings in Ange Postecoglou's first two transfer windows in charge, signing Gianluca Vicario, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson to bolster their ranks in the summer before signing Radu Dragusin from Genoa and Timo Werner on loan in January.

They also confirmed permanent deals for Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski, taking their season spend over £200m. There is still plenty of work to do though, with plenty of squad players expected to leave this summer.

A new attacker is a must, though it remains to be seen whether Werner's loan move is made permanent. Though Heung Min-Son remains clinical, there is certainly a vacant spot at no.9 in north London should the right man become available, which has seen Spurs linked with Ivan Toney already this season.

Cover is also required at left back, with Ben Davies likely to leave in the summer and no obvious alternative to young defender Destiny Udogie. The same can be said at right back, with Emerson Royal's future again unclear.

Another key area is in midfield; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg started the north London derby but has fallen out of favour with Postecoglou, while Oliver Skipp is clearly surplus to requirements.

Tottenham's current midfield options Player Premier League starts Yves Bissouma 23 Pape Sarr 22 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 7 Rodrigo Bentancur 10 Oliver Skipp 4

With that in mind, Tottenham's scouts have been keeping a close eye on one player in particular.

Spurs scout Gyokeres and teammate

Now, reports from Portugual [via Sport Witness] detail that Spurs had a representative at Sporting CP's most recent clash with Porto on Sunday, in order to keep an eye on two targets.

It is claimed that one of the players that Spurs were among the interested parties for is red hot striker Viktor Gyokeres, who helped his side fight back from 2-0 down with his 39th and 40th goals of the season.

The Swede only joined Sporting from Coventry City 12 months ago, but is already set to be on the move this summer and has an £86m release clause in his contract in Lisbon.

But he wasn't the only one Spurs were keeping an eye on, with previous reports having linked them with a move for midfielder Morten Hjulmand. In fact, this latest update even suggests the Lilywhites were there more so for the tough tackling midfielder than his free-scoring teammate.

Were they true, they would have been impressed with what they saw, as the 24-year-old turned in a top performance, wining six tackles, making eight recoveries and maintaining an 88% pass accuracy in the Sporting engine room.

On just £33k per week at Sporting, there is no indication of any release clause in his deal, but he is valued at 30m euros by transfer site Transfermarkt. Could the Dane come in as an upgrade on compatriot Hojbjerg this summer?