Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's lack of depth has been exposed early on, and the January transfer window could be crucial for them to address this issue.

Harry Kane's absence from transfer rumors suggests that Spurs have been performing well, but if results continue to decline, his name could come up as a potential replacement.

Spurs have scouted Antonio Nusa, an 18-year-old winger from Club Brugge, who has attracted interest from several top clubs and has impressive stats to support his potential.

After an incredible start to life at Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou has finally been brought back down to earth in ruthless fashion in the Premier League.

First came defeat at Chelsea, which saw James Maddison and Micky van de Ven limp off injured, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie receive red cards and the Lilywhites concede four in a devastating defeat. As if things couldn't get much worse, they then completed a week to forget by conceding two late goals to lose at Wolverhampton Wanderers to bring their momentum to a crashing halt.

If there is a positive for Spurs to take, it is the fact that their lack of squad depth has been exposed this early on. After two injuries and a couple of suspensions, Postecoglou's side looked a shadow of the team who seemed capable of mounting a shock title charge. That said, the January transfer window could be crucial, especially if they pursue one particular target.

Spurs transfer news

The fact that Harry Kane has barely been mentioned in association with Spurs and how they're missing their record goalscorer proves just how well they've been playing this season. But with the wheels beginning to fall off in an all too familiar fashion, the forward's name will undoubtedly begin to come up if results continue to decline and Spurs remain without a replacement. That's where the January transfer window could come in, however.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs sent scouts to watch Antonio Nusa ahead of a potential move for the Club Brugge winger.

The transfer expert said: "Tottenham are one of many clubs scouting Antonio Nusa. He’s a very special talent. Tottenham sent their scouts, Chelsea sent their scouts, many clubs are following him. But, at the moment, still no substantial update."

The forward has also reportedly attracted the interest of Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League, as well as the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Ajax and Monaco around Europe. Meanwhile, as per 90min, Nusa rejected a move to Chelsea in the summer after the Blues reportedly submitted a £27.5m bid. That reported rejection, alone, would make the winger a popular figure among Spurs fans, as their club continue to keep an eye on the Brugge man.

"Special talent" Nusa scouted by Spurs

At 18-years-old, Nusa is already making his mark in Belgium and has more than earned the interest of some of Europe's top clubs. Nusa's stats show that he is already capable of keeping up with some of Postecoglou's current attacking options too.

Player Goals + Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Take-ons Completed Antonio Nusa 4 39 18 23 Richarlison 4 10 18 6 Dejan Kulusevski 3 70 40 17

The Norway international has been incredibly impressive so far this season and a move elsewhere should only speed up his development even further. As Spurs seek more squad depth, Nusa could emerge as an ideal option, ticking the box for a future star and someone who could make an impact on Postecoglou's current squad, even at just 18-years-old. The Brugge star is certainly one to keep an eye on.