Tottenham have reportedly "set their sights" on a "dominant" centre-back for next month, coming after his agent shared "almost weekly" talks with Spurs.

The centre-backs wanted by Spurs in January

Spurs are said to be prioritising the signing of a new left-sided centre-back in January, coming after an injury to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero's recent suspension exposed some real lack of depth in the position.

Backed by new sporting director Johan Lange, who is set to assist chairman Daniel Levy in identifying transfer targets, there have apparently been Spurs recruitment meetings behind-the-scenes over who they should target (The Mail).

Uruguay defender Sebastian Caceres, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, Genoa star Radu Dragusin, Union Saint-Gilloise's Koki Machida, Benfica ace Morato, Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio and English starlet Jarrad Branthwaite are all rumoured defender targets for Spurs from the last few months alone.

Dragusin in particular is a very intriguing option, as the Romanian has been in excellent form for Genoa this season. The player's agent, Florin Manea, also said in November that Dragusin could cost just £26 million.

Manea, speaking to Fanatik last month, shared that he's held "almost weekly" conversations with Spurs over Dragusin and even meetings in London - as well as other interested sides.

“The people from Genoa know (that he will soon leave),” Manea explained.

“I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams. We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham. I also have the messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask.

“I want to say that, 100 per cent by next summer, Radu will play for a very strong club. One in the top 10 in the world. He wants to be in the Premier League, but I know that Milan like him a lot. I talked to the people there.”

Tottenham "set their sights" on Dragusin

Now, according to Football Transfers, Tottenham have "set their sights" on Dragusin as one of their top January transfer targets for the centre-back area.

Spurs' scouting team are said to be impressed with the 21-year-old's commanding performances in Italy, so much so that they now have a very genuine interest, as backed by his agent.

Dragusin appears to have floated higher up Lange and Levy's list of preferred defensive additions, and it's hardly a surprise given his form this season.

According to WhoScored, the Romania international is an indispensable member of Alberto Gilardino's starting eleven. Both Dragusin and goalkeeper Morten Frendrup stand out as Genoa's most regularly-selected players, starting 15 matches this term and failing to miss a single Serie A encounter so far.

Radu Dragusin's Serie A stats - 2023/2024 (via WhoScored) Tackles per game - 0.8 Interceptions per game - 1.1 Aerial duels won per game - 3 Passing accuracy - 83% Clearances per game - 4.5

Imperious at the back, Dragusin has also made more clearances per 90 and won more aerial duels on average than any other Genoa player in Italy's top flight (WhoScored). He's also been called a "dominant" defender by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.