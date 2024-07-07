Ange Postecoglou is heading into his second season at Tottenham looking to turn that fifth-place Premier League finish into a top-four one, attaining Champions League football for the first time since the 2021/22 season.

Tottenham have already made one big signing this summer, bringing Leeds United star midfielder Archie Gray to the club, costing around £40m, and subsequently sanctioning the sale of Joe Rodon to Leeds on a permanent basis, for around £10m.

The question now is how Spurs will line up in midfield, with the likes of Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison, and possibly even the addition of one more midfield signing.

Tottenham transfer news

According to reports from journalist Ben Jacobs Tottenham are gearing up towards a bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The reports suggest that Spurs have emerged as the leading contenders for the Blues academy product.

Jacobs also pointed out Aston Villa and Atlético Madrid have shown interest, but it is unlikely they could meet Chelsea's valuation for the midfielder, which is around £50m, similar to the fee they earned for Mason Mount.

Whilst nothing is currently advanced according to the reports, Tottenham are 'likely to bid' for the player, and this could be one to watch as the summer transfer window develops.

How Gray and Gallagher could work as a partnership

Gray made 52 appearances for his boyhood club Leeds last season in all competitions, providing two assists in those games, and contributing to 22 clean sheets. The teenager played in a host of positions, showing his versatility, as he made 30 appearances from right-back, ten from central midfield, six from defensive midfield, and three from attacking midfield.

Gallagher was also playing for his boyhood club Chelsea last campaign, making 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals, and providing nine assists. The Chelsea man is also a similarly versatile midfielder, playing in defensive midfield, central midfield and attacking midfield.

Both players have experience playing in a double pivot, whether that's Gray starting next to Glen Kamara, or inverting from full-back, or whether that's Gallagher ending the season strong in a duo with Moises Caicedo.

But how could the two complement each other? Well, instantly these two are giving you a very athletic base, both having an excellent ability to make up ground, get involved in defensive duels, win the ball back, and make tackles.

Gray averages 2.3 tackles per 90, whilst Gallagher averages 2.45 tackles per 90 over the last year. The Chelsea midfielder also flexes some other impressive defensive metrics, averaging 1.24 interceptions per 90, and 1.44 blocks per 90.

Gallagher would very much be adding a strong athletic profile to that midfield, compared to a "Poch-era Dele Alli" by Jack Pitt-Brooke, winning the ball back aggressively high up the pitch, suiting Postecoglou's high-intensity style of play.

Gray would provide a more technical profile alongside Gallagher, averaging 4.15 progressive passes per 90 (with a lot of scope to improve), making 1.8 progressive carries per 90, and 1.08 successful take-ons per 90. His carrying ability and 6-foot frame makes him extremely press-resistant, with the ability to use his body to protect the ball, and then drive forwards from deep areas.

You then also have the creative passer in Maddison joining them in midfield, being the link between midfield and attack, to profit from the positions the duality and carrying qualities of Gray and Gallagher provide. This is certainly a duo that could take Postecoglou's side to the next level.