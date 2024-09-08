Tottenham Hotspur have not quite enjoyed the dream start to the season but Ange Postecoglou is coaching his side well and there is more than enough there to expect promise across the year.

Last season, Tottenham created 90 big chances in the Premier League and only Liverpool (102) Manchester City, and Newcastle United (both 97) created more.

This year, we can read into the opening matches of the term and determine that Spurs still play slick and stylish football and have myriad tools to carve opponents open. Their 48 shots taken are surpassed only by Nottingham Forest (53) at this early stage.

The Lilywhites' 68.3% average possession also underscores the tactical ethos under Postecoglou's wing, with bold ball-playing efforts at the front and centre of the squad's style. Despite all this, Tottenham have collected only four points from nine available.

Premier League 24/25: Possession Stats Rank Club Possession % 1. Tottenham 68.3% 2. Southampton 68% 3. Manchester City 64.7% 4. Brighton 57.3% 5. Liverpool 57% Stats via FBref

It's clear that the bar needs to be raised in regard to clinical shooting, and while big bucks were spent on landing a shiny new striker during the summer months, there's one existing centre-forward who's not hitting the mark.

Why Spurs signed Richarlison

The man in question is Richarlison. Tottenham signed the dynamic Brazilian forward from Everton for £60m in July 2022, confident that they had purchased one of the most menacing forwards competing in English football.

His debut campaign was a miserable thing. Tottenham ebbed and flowed but ultimately languished to an eighth-place Premier League finish following the acrimonious departure of Antonio Conte, and the star attacking signing hardly helped matters, scoring one goal across 27 Premier League matches - and that goal came during a sickening late defeat at Anfield.

Last year, he improved, enjoying a brilliant purple patch throughout the winter months that saw him post nine goals from just eight matches in the Premier League, though he then blanked for seven fixtures before scoring in a loss against Liverpool in April, his last appearance that season as he picked up an injury.

Throughout the summer, despite the upturn in fortunes, there was plenty of rumour surrounding the 27-year-old, with GIVEMESPORT even revealing that the north London side were keen on offloading their struggling forward, with Saudi Pro League outfits sniffing around, exploring a deal.

Why Spurs should've sold Richarlison

Once hailed as "relentless" by journalist Joe Strange, Richarlison improved last year but it would be hard to claim that he's lived up to the price tag. Of course, the fee paid for his services lay out of his hands but there is still the point of the Brazilian's overall level under Postecoglou, and whether he's likely to earn a regular starting berth this year.

Dominic Solanke leapt over Tanguy Ndombele to become Tottenham's club-record signing this summer, joining from Bournemouth for a reported £65m, and though he's missed the past few weeks after picking up an injury following his debut, the 27-year-old is the new out-and-out striker.

In his absence, Heung-min Son has reprised his finest displays of the 2023/24 campaign by lingering up top, and while he was subdued at St. James' Park, a two-goal performance against Everton proved his high-class finishing once again.

Richarlison missed out against Newcastle due to injury but he's already stirred the pot of detractors this term after missing an excellent chance off the bench on the opening day. It was an opportunity that, if taken, would have handed Postecoglou the dream start.

You could even make the case for selling Richarlison and bringing another striker in, as well as Solanke. Jonathan David was linked with a move away from Lille (for the fourth year running, it seems), with Tottenham among the suitors.

Football Insider reported in July that Spurs were closing in on the Canadian, who has now entered the final year of his contract and whom Lille's president said could leave the club with negotiations at a standstill.

He'd been transfer-listed for a cut-price £20m fee, and so it's difficult to see why he wasn't purchased by one party or another, especially as he's scored three goals and assisted two more across seven outings so far this season.

Jonathan David: Lille Stats by Season Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate 2024/25 7 3 2 0.86 2023/24 47 26 9 0.74 2022/23 40 26 4 0.75 2021/22 48 19 0 0.40 2020/21 48 13 5 0.37 Stats via Transfermarkt

David is a sharp goalscorer and an able creator; his playmaking skills are improving year on year. But moreover, he's crisp and intelligent, with link-up play that would see him dovetail into Postecoglou's system, ranking among the top 4% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion (81.4%), as per FBref.

This would have been an excellent way to deepen the dynamism within Spurs' attacking outfit, with the Londoners boasting plenty of pace and electricity down the flanks but not so much at no. 9.

The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare commented that Tottenham had "missed his physical presence" toward the backend of last season, and perhaps they did. However, Solanke is the perfect focal frontman, remarkably winning eight of his ten contested duels against Leicester on the opening day of the term, as per Sofascore.

From a financial standpoint, Richarlison's reduced role does not align with his pay packet either. According to Capology, he earns £90k per week, which is below several of the most prominent figures down N17 but does stretch well beyond the earnings of players such as Yves Bissouma (£55k per week) and Micky van de Ven (£50k per week).

Bissouma has not enjoyed plain sailing at Tottenham either but he is the toughest-tackling and most effective holding midfielder at the club. When at his best, he purrs, keeping the engine room together.

And Van de Ven... well, what is there to say? Signed from Wolfsburg for £43m last summer, the athletic centre-back is breathtaking, offering a unique take on the defensive game that could yet see him establish himself as one of Europe's foremost stars in the backline.

Had Saudi Arabian clubs received more of an indication that Richarlison could have been on the move, Spurs might just have succeeded in offloading the South American, and given that he earns quite the pretty penny and a suitable replacement in David was available, this could prove to be a missed opportunity for chairman Daniel Levy to have progressed the club further.