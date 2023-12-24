For all the great strides made under Ange Postecoglou's watch of late, Tottenham Hotspur still have a way to go before they can truly challenge at the top end of the table, with the club's lack of squad depth seemingly a particular issue.

While still being led superbly by top scorer, Heung-min Son, the absence of Harry Kane has left the Lilywhites in need of further attacking reinforcements heading into the January window, despite signing Brennan Johnson on a £47.5m deal over the summer.

That search for new acquisitions has seemingly led the north Londoners to Camp Nou, with recent reports indicating that the Premier League outfit are interested in former Leeds United man, Raphinha.

Spurs transfer news - Raphinha

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo last month, Tottenham are believed to be one of the clubs who are interested in signing the Barcelona winger in the new year, with the Brazilian having slipped behind teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, in the pecking order in Catalonia.

The suggestion has been that the LaLiga giants would be willing to sanction an exit for the 26-year-old if they were able to receive a suitable offer next month, despite having only signed the forward on a £55m deal back in the summer of 2022.

According to a more recent report from Spanish outlet Sport - amid apparent interest from Manchester United - Barca are set to demand a fee of around €100m (£86m) for the wideman, with that potentially set to prove something of a sticking point for any interested party.

That being said, if some sort of compromise can be met, then Spurs - who were keen on prising the player from Elland Road 18 months ago - could well be able to bolster their ranks with a true "magician", as hailed by ex-teammate, Daniel James.

Raphinha's season by numbers

It is fair to say that Raphinha has endured a difficult time of late under Xavi Hernandez, having been restricted to just six starts in Spain's top flight, due to the presence of the emerging Yamal.

Despite that lack of action, however, the one-time Rennes sensation has still managed to chip in with two goals and four assists in LaLiga, as well as providing a further two assists from just three Champions League outings - highlighting just what a difference maker he can be from the flanks.

Such is his attacking threat, the £207k-per-week maverick notably ranks in the top 2% among his European peers for progressive passes received and for total shots per 90, as well as ranking in the top 7% for assists made across the last 365 days.

That record has been aided by his form last term in which the 20-cap international dazzled in his debut campaign in Catalonia, in which he reached double figures for both goals and assists in 50 games in all competitions.

Quite why he has been rather underused this time around is a question to ask Xavi, yet if Spurs were to strike a deal in January - or next summer - they would be able to acquire a hungry asset who has also previously shone in the Premier League.

Raphinha's Leeds United statistics

It was in West Yorkshire that the mercurial talent truly made a name for himself after arriving from France on a £17m deal in 2020, ultimately proving a key figure following Leeds' return to the top flight after a 16-year absence.

Over the next two years, the one-time Sporting CP sensation would go on to prove himself a player who "can do absolutely anything on the pitch" - as per the aforementioned James - having scored 17 goals and laid on 12 assists in 65 Premier League appearances.

Undoubtedly able to provide a clinical and creative presence from the flanks, the "extremely talented" ace - as hailed by pundit Graeme Souness - unsurprisingly had the likes of Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal fighting over themselves to try and do a deal in 2022.

Raphinha's Premier League record vs the 'Big Six' Games Goals Assists Arsenal 4 1 1 Chelsea 4 1 0 Liverpool 2 0 0 Man City 3 0 0 Man Utd 3 1 2 Spurs 3 0 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

While the player ultimately had his heart set on moving to Camp Nou, a return to England to link up with Postecoglou and co could be a welcome move for all parties, with Raphinha able to offer that extra sprinkling of magic in attack at N17.

Such a deal could also perhaps impact the future of Dejan Kulusevski, with the Swedish starlet able to move into a new role on a permanent basis, if the Barcelona man is to sign.

How Raphinha could fit in at Spurs

With Raphinha typically doing most of his damage from the right flank, it could mean that Kulusevski - who usually lines up in that role - is able to shuffle across into the number ten berth moving forward.

As the former Juventus man has previously revealed, lining up in a playmaking role is seemingly his preferred position, having begun life in a central role in his early career:

"That's my position. Before I was a 10. I always played in the middle.

"Then in Palma, in the first season they put me right winger and that's what I had to do, I had to change my position after that. But I'm ready to play every position because I did it all my life."

With James Maddison currently out of the picture, the 23-year-old dazzled as an attacking midfielder in the recent win over Nottingham Forest, having scored himself and provided an assist for Richarlison in what was a magnificent all-round display.

As The Athletic's Seb Stafford-Bloor noted at the time, such a showing was like watching "one of those [Gareth] Bale games" under Andre Villas-Boas, with the Welshman having also moved more centrally towards the end of his first spell at the club.

That standout performance from Kulusevski even had Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville tipping him to potentially blossom into an £80m-£100m player in the near future, while the former Man United man also quipped that Maddison will "have to fight" to reclaim that starting berth once he returns from injury.

As such, if Raphinha signs to play off the right, Kulusevski could then remain in the centre for the long term, ensuring that when Maddison does make his return, he will either have to drop slightly deeper, feature off the left or compete with the Swede as a number ten.

Either way, not only could Raphinha's signing be a blessing for Kulusevski, but it could also give Postecoglou another attacking weapon to yield.