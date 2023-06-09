TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has shared what he thinks about Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's future after speaking with Daniel Levy.

Who could leave Spurs this summer?

The arrival of Ange Postecoglou at Spurs marks the dawn of a new era in north London, with Levy expressing his delight at the Australian's appointment.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," Levy told the club's official website."He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

It is also set to bring in sweeping changes as many Tottenham players have been tipped to leave this summer. Indeed, Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier and Ben Davies could all potentially leave, with Spurs are also looking to offload Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks (The Telegraph).

Kane, who is apparently wanted by La Liga giants Real Madrid, is another name to have been linked with a move away, though his departure would be far more detrimental than the aforementioned names.

Speaking to talkSPORT, though, Jordan says Spurs believe there is a good chance he could remain in north London - coming after a conversation the pundit had with Levy himself.

"I've always felt, because I've had a conversation with Daniel about it, that they believe there is a distinct possibility he'll stay."Of course, the background noise rumbling around it, other situations manifest themselves like Karim Benzema coming out of Real Madrid and interest being in Harry Kane stipulated by that departure."I think there's a distinct possibility he will stay, I just can't get my head around the idea that Daniel will allow him to stay for a year and let him go on a free."

Who is Harry Kane?

Scoring 30 league goals in 38 top flight games last season, Kane is a pivotal, all-important member of Postecoglou's squad and losing him would be an almighty blow.

However, we believe a transfer is unlikely this summer, especially considering Levy is reportedly set to demand a fee of around £100 million for him.

There are arguably few clubs who would be willing to pay a sum of that nature for a near-30-year-old going into the last 12 months of his contract.

However, if he doesn't pen fresh terms, Levy does face the possibility of losing his most valuable asset for nothing next year.