Tottenham Hotspur have already acted quickly this summer to secure the signings of both Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison to help bolster Ange Postecoglou's squad, with chairman Daniel Levy having also wrapped up both Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro on permanent deals following their respective loan spells.

In the case of the latter man, the 23-year-old joined on loan from Sporting CP in January in a deal that included a £39m obligation to buy at the end of the season, with the Spaniard having been earmarked as the long-term solution for the Lilywhites at right wing-back.

The arrival of Postecoglou, however, is likely to see a shift to a flat back four, hence the possible concerns as to whether the one-time Manchester City asset can be deployed in a more orthodox right-back berth.

As football.london's Alasdair Gold wrote last term following the grim 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United last season, the 5 foot 8 ace 'doesn't look like a natural full-back', while The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare has revealed that is 'well known' that he is an 'excellent attacker but a questionable defender'.

As such, it is no surprise that the north Londoners are believed to be looking to the transfer market to find a possible alternative, with Tuttosport recently reporting that Levy and co are interested in signing Torino's Wilfried Singo, with the 22-year-old potentially available for a fee of just €12m (£10m) due to his expiring contract.

If Spurs are able to pull off a deal for the 6 foot 3 ace, it could allow the Premier League side to finally fill the void that was left behind by Kieran Trippier's exit back in 2019.

How good is Kieran Trippier?

There's no denying that Tottenham have endured issues at right-back since the Englishman moved on to Atletico Madrid on a £21.7m deal just over four years ago, with the likes of Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal failing to truly establish themselves in recent years.

In the case of Doherty, the Republic of Ireland international was moved on in January after making just 54 starts in all competitions following his arrival back in 2020, while Emerson was branded a "liability" by ex-Spurs man Jamie O'Hara last year amid his difficult start to life in England.

That duo seemingly proved unable to plug the gap that was left behind by Trippier, with the one-time Burnley ace having been part of the side that reached the Champions League final in 2019, having contributed 23 assists in 114 games for the club across all fronts from his right-sided berth.

Having returned to the Premier League at Newcastle United 18 months ago, the 32-year-old's all-round quality has been evident, as he finished fourth in the division in 2022/23 for big chances created, while also averaging three tackles and interceptions per game as part of the joint-best defence in the league.

Spurs are seemingly in need of their own version of the Bury-born gem, hence why Singo could be a dream addition, with the Ivory Coast international having been hailed as the "complete defender" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Also lauded as a "baller" by Kulig, the towering titan - who registered five goals and assists in Serie A last term - can provide an attacking threat from the flanks as he ranks in the top 13% among his European peers for successful take-ons, while his defensive nous is shown by the fact that he ranks in the top 2% for aerial duels won.

Like Trippier - who has been described as a "defensive animal" by England boss Gareth Southgate - Singo is also rather "tenacious", according to Kulig, ensuring he proves to be a stern test for any opposition winger.

While it remains to be seen if Spurs will invest again in that department following Porro's capture, the Torino menace would no doubt be an ideal, bargain Trippier heir.