Water is wet, the sky is blue, and Tottenham Hotspur remain one of the most frustratingly inconsistent teams in football.

Ange Postecoglou's side followed up their incredible 4-0 win against Manchester City in the Premier League with a lacklustre 2-2 draw at home to Roma in the Europa League last night.

The North Londoners were not dreadful, but the difference compared to the display at the Etihad was stark.

There were plenty of underwhelming performances on the night, but two of them would have left Postecoglou particularly frustrated, including Radu Dragusin.

Dragusin's performance in numbers

With Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero still out injured, it was down to Ben Davies and Dragusin to martial the backline against the Giallorossi.

However, while the Welshman once again rolled back the years and showed why he's still a valuable player to have in the squad, the Romanian had yet another night to forget.

There wasn't one stand-out mistake like there was against Qarabağ and Galatasaray, but the former Genoa ace just looked uncomfortable and unconvincing throughout.

It might sound harsh, but it's an opinion shared by the Standard's Tom Parsons, who awarded the defender a 5/10 match rating on the night, writing that the manager 'will be desperate to have Cristian Romero available again.'

Dragusin's statistics on the night back up the journalist's appraisal, as he made four clearances, lost 100% of his aerial and ground duels, lost the ball four times, committed a foul and failed to make a single interception or tackle in his 95 minutes of action.

Dragusin's game in numbers Minutes 95' Clearances 4 Ground Duels (Won) 1 (0) Aerial Duels (Won) 1 (0) Possession Lost 4 Long Ball (Accurate) 3 (0) Fouls 1 Interceptions 0 Tackles 0 All Stats via Sofascore

In all, it was a bad day at the office for the Bucharest-born titan, but one of his teammates was just as disappointing.

Dominic Solanke's performance in numbers

Yes, the other starter who would have left the manager particularly disappointed last night was Dominic Solanke.

After missing out on the goals against City over the weekend, the Englishman would have been hoping to get back on the scoresheet against Roma, but every time he found himself with a goalscoring opportunity, he managed to fluff his lines.

Moreover, he didn't even help out his teammates either, failing to pass to an open James Maddison in the penalty area in the second half.

The former Bournemouth ace isn't responsible for two goals his team conceded, but had he taken his chances, those two goals wouldn't have mattered.

Unsurprisingly, Parsons was equally unimpressed with the 27-year-old poacher, awarding him a 5/10 at full-time and writing that he 'should have done better' with his chances.

Furthermore, his overall statistics from the game are simply dire, as in 95 minutes of action, he failed to score from an expected goals figure of 1.15, missed two big chances, maintained a passing accuracy of just 81%, committed three fouls and somehow endeavoured to lose 16 of 19 duels.

Soalnke's game in numbers Minutes 95' Expected Goals 1.15 Actual Goals 0 Expected Assists 0.02 Actual Assists 0 Shots on Target 2 Hit Woodwork 1 Big Chances Missed 2 Passing Accuracy 17/21 (81%) Ground Duels (Won) 13 (3) Aerial Duels (Won) 6 (0) Fouls 3 All Stats via Sofascore

Ultimately, it wasn't a great night for Spurs, but it's hard to look past Solanke and Dragusin when it comes to the Lilywhites' worst performers.